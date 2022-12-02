Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes decommits from programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer to represent Huskers in Reese's Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
techlunchpail.com
Eastern Washington WR Transfer Freddie Roberson Sets 3 Visits Including Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech has already been busy in the transfer portal sending out offers including one to Eastern Washington WR Freddie Roberson. He had this to say about his reaction to receiving a VT offer. "I was excited to hear that they offered and loved what they have seen on film...
techlunchpail.com
#9 Virginia Tech Survives Late Scare to Beat Tennessee 59-56
The last time Virginia Tech played in Knoxville, the Hokies had a late lead but a late 16-3 Tennessee run won the game for the Volunteers. Once again, Tennessee made a late charge but on this day, the #9 Hokies found a way to hold on for victory. #9 Virginia...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: EJ Barthel hits the trail, another decommit, more
As Matt Rhule continues putting together his Nebraska Cornhuskers coaching staff, those that have already been put on the payroll are already working hard. That includes new running back coach EJ Barthel. Barthel is one of those assistants that Nebraska Cornhuskers fans may not know, but it seems as though...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech QB Jason Brown Enters the Transfer Portal
CB DJ Harvey (11/28) DE Mattheus Carroll (12/2) He is currently appealing to receive an extra year of eligibility given that his school did not have a 2020 season when others were able to play during what was a free COVID year. Brown was not included in my previous scholarship...
Nebraska Football: Rumors swirling around possible offensive line coach
The Nebraska football team is slowly and surely getting its staff put together. It’s likely that Matt Rhule is actually taking a bit too long for some people. Especially since the transfer portal officially opened Monday and things started moving hot and heavy rather quickly. Of course, it’s possible...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska OL heads for transfer portal after 3 seasons with Huskers
Another Nebraska player entered the transfer portal on Monday. Alex Conn is the latest player to do so after Matt Rhule’s hiring. Conn was a former 3-star OL from the 2020 class per the 247Sports Composite. Conn did not play in a single game for Nebraska and has three years of eligibility left.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Weathers Late Surge From #18 North Carolina For 80-72 Victory
After missing their opportunity to earn a top 25 spot in Charleston right before Thanksgiving, Virginia Tech seized their second opportunity to likely do so with a dominant first 30 minutes followed by a gritty, tight survival at the end to hold off #18 North Carolina and pick up a big win.
Daily Nebraskan
Three takeaways and a question from Nebraska’s historic win over No. 20 Maryland
For the first time in school history, Nebraska women’s basketball earned a victory over Maryland on Sunday. The No. 20 Terrapins led the series with a 15-0 record coming into the matchup, but the Huskers snapped that record in dominant fashion, 90-67. Here are three takeaways and a question...
techlunchpail.com
Three Things to Watch for Virginia Tech Against #18 North Carolina
It's a big Sunday in Blacksburg as Virginia Tech opens ACC play with what may be one of the biggest games of ACC play this year across the league against preseason #1 and current #18 North Carolina. This should be a fantastic environment in front of a sold out Cassell...
247Sports
Nebraska offensive lineman Alex Conn enters transfer portal
Nebraska reserve offensive lineman Alex Conn has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. “I would like to say thank you to UNL for giving me an opportunity to play ball at a great program, but I will be entering the transfer portal with three seasons of eligibility left,” he wrote on social media.
247Sports
Two-sport athlete commits to Nebraska for football and track
Highly regarded high school sprinter Brice Turner announced he was committing to the Huskers for both football and track. Turner, who is not currently ranked by 247Sports, has posted some impressive track times throughout his career, including a wind-aided 10.25 100-meter dash. This season turned finished with 803 yards and...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska bucks fan expectations in road win over Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska won a regular-season game at Creighton for the first time since 1995 with a 63-53 victory over the seventh-ranked Bluejays on Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 17,352 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It was Nebraska's first road win against the Bluejays since an NIT...
FanSided
Nebraska Football: Colorado AD is afraid of Husker fans coming to town
Nebraska football has its new head coach in Matt Rhule. Colorado also has its new head coach in Deion Sanders. The two new hires, generating excitement among the respective fanbases, are set to square off in Week 2 of next season, which has CU Athletic Director Rick George worried about one big thing. “What if Husker fans make the game in Boulder a Red Out?”
Nebraska Football: Linebacker coach hire could hint at another puzzle piece
Matt Rhule continues to put his new Nebraska football staff together, even if the pace of the additions of the coaches has slowed quite a bit since his first few days. On Sunday night, it looked as though Rhule added his linebackers coach, even if the hiring wasn’t officially announced by the coach or the school just yet.
The Nebraska City News Press
Ruhle Your Reactions
If the Scott Frost era of Nebraska Cornhusker football taught us anything, it was to be cautious. Last week, Nebraska hired its 31st Head Coach in Matt Ruhle. And my advice would be to heed the lessons of the past. Be cautious. Not cautiously optimistic. Just cautious…about the new assistant coach hires, about the transfer portal and high school recruiting, about the spring football season and the spring football game, and about any articles indicating anything about the team, especially if its overly positive.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thecitymenus.com
Reid Crow awarded $52,000 from University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Central High School senior Reid Crow has been selected as a Ruth Leverton Scholar at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This competitive award is an acknowledgement of Reid’s academic accomplishments and has a potential value of $52,000 during his tenure with the university. Reid plans to study business and accounting as a Husker.
Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa
LINCOLN — Two more financial institutions, including one from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court filing Tuesday, Lincoln Savings Bank of Cedar Falls, Iowa, maintains that the estate of […] The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Thursday could bring freezing rain and snow to Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Thursday could bring freezing rain, rain and snow as part of a wintry mix across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Beginning Thursday morning, steady rain will move in north from Kansas and Missouri before making its way into the Omaha metro and the Interstate 80 corridor around midday.
KETV.com
Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
