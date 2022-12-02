ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) face the Detroit Lions (4-7) on Sunday in Week 13 at Ford Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Jaguars vs. Lions odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Jaguars secured a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 to cover as 3.5-point underdogs at home. Jacksonville has now won 2 of its last 3 games following a 5-game losing streak.

The Lions suffered a 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 12, but they covered as 10-point underdogs at home. Detroit was on a 3-game winning streak before the loss to Buffalo on Thanksgiving.

Jaguars at Lions odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 3:58 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Jaguars -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Lions -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Jaguars -1 (-111) | Lions +1 (-109)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 51 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Jaguars at Lions key injuries

Jaguars

  • S Andre Cisco (shoulder) questionable
  • RB Travis Etienne Jr. (foot) questionable
  • WR Zay Jones (chest) questionable

Lions

  • G Jonah Jackson (concussion) questionable
  • CB Jeff Okudah (concussion) questionable
  • C Frank Ragnow (foot) questionable
  • T Penei Sewell (ankle) questionable

Jaguars at Lions picks and predictions

Prediction

Jaguars 31, Lions 27

This game is basically a coin flip given the odds, but I’ll take the JAGUARS (-115) with how QB Trevor Lawrence has been playing recently. The 2nd-year QB has combined for 815 passing yards, 6 TD passes and 0 INTs in his last 3 starts.

JAGUARS -1 (-111) is where I’m leaning in this game as you can get the spread at better odds than the moneyline for Jacksonville to win. This game could come down to who performs better at QB between Lawrence and QB Jared Goff, and I believe Lawrence has the better outing.

The Lions are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games following a loss.

With both teams giving up plenty of points in recent weeks, OVER 51 (-110) is the ideal choice in this game. The game is being played in a dome and these teams are allowing a combined 49.3 points per game on the defensive side of the ball.

The Over is 6-1 in Jacksonville’s last 7 road games. On top of that, Detroit has hit the Over in 6 of its last 7 games following an ATS win.

