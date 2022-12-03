ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA World Cup 2022: Round Of 16 Fixtures, Schedule & Results

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

All the details as the World Cup in Qatar reaches the knockout stages.

After a scintillating Group stages at the 2022 World Cup , the tournament now enters the knockout stages and we can bring you fixtures, schedule, and results for the Round of 16.

Darwin Nunez is the first Liverpool play to head home after Uruguay came up just short in Group H despite beating Ghana on matchday three.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson along with Reds target Jude Bellingham helped England qualify comfortably and they will now take on Senegal in the last 16.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Jude Bellingham & Jordan Henderson

Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk helped the Netherlands to an unbeaten first round and they will face a tricky tie against the USA who qualified alongside England in Group B.

Alisson Becker and Fabinho are also safely through to the Round of 16 where they will face South Korea after Brazil topped Group G despite defeat to Cameroon in their final match.

Ibrahima Konate is Liverpool's final representative in the knockout stages. He was impressive in both of the matches he started for France and could be in contention to start against Poland.

Ibrahima Konate has been impressive for France so far at the World Cup.

Saturday, 3rd December 2022

3:00pm     Netherlands 3-1 USA

7:00pm     Argentina 2-1 Australia

Sunday, 4th December 2022

3:00pm     France 3-1 Poland

7:00pm     England 3-0 Senegal

Monday, 5th December 2022

3:00pm     Japan 1-1 Croatia (1-3 on pens)

7:00pm     Brazil 4-1 South Korea

Tuesday, 6th December 2022

3:00pm    Morocco 0-0 Spain (3-0 on pens)

7:00pm    Portugal 6-1 Switzerland

All times are GMT.

