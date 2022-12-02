2022 World Cup: Netherlands vs. USA odds, picks and predictions

USA battles Netherlands in the first Round of 16 game Saturday. Kickoff from Khalifa International Stadium is set for 10 a.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Netherlands vs. USA odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.

Netherlands won Group A with 2 wins and a draw, taking down Sengal 2-0 in its opener on Nov. 21, drawing Ecuador 1-1 on Nov. 25 and beating the home country, Qatar, 2-0 Tuesday.

Netherlands has a star at each position group with Barcelona F Memphis Depay, Barcelona M Frenkie de Jong, and Liverpool D Virgil van Dijk. PSV Eindhoven M Cody Gakpo has scored in every game so far and is tied for the tournament lead with 3 goals.

USA finished 2nd in Group B, drawing Wales 1-1 on Nov. 21, drawing England 0-0 on Nov. 25 and beating Iran 1-0 Tuesday.

A first-half goal from Chelsea F Christian Pulisic secured the victory over Iran. Pulisic will be available after suffering a pelvic contusion on that goal, which is fortunate for the Americans as he is the most technical player in the attack.

Watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on FOX and FS1 with FUBO TV

Netherlands vs. USA odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 3:43 p.m. ET.

Moneyline: Netherlands -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | USA +330 (bet $100 to win $330) | Draw +240

Netherlands -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | USA +330 (bet $100 to win $330) | Draw +240 Over/Under: 2.5 (O: +145 | U: -170)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Prediction

Netherlands 1, USA 1 (Netherlands advance in extra time)

LEAN DRAW (+240).

The United States has proven that it can hang with top-tier sides. The Netherlands should eventually win this game, but what USA showed against England should instill confidence in bettors.

USA held England to 3 shots on target and no goals which was an impressive showing as England tallied 9 goals in its other 2 games.

Netherlands also didn’t impress too much. It took down Qatar and Senegal but had 5 fewer shots than Senegal. Ecuador also ranks 44th in the world and drew the Netherlands.

For what each side showed through Group Stage, a DRAW (+240) has good value.

LEAN UNDER 2.5 (-170).

Every game by both teams in the Group Stage went under this total as both teams allowed just 1 goal each across their 3 games.

I wouldn’t hammer the total at this value though, but it is the only way I would play this game though considering the presence of van Djik and Manchester City M Nathan Ake in the back for Netherlands.

Similarly, the wingbacks for USA, AC Milan D Sergino Dest and Fulham D Antonee Robinson, have been extremely solid so far this tournament. With Pulisic banged up, the US attack may not be 100% either.

Back the UNDER 2.5 (-170) but for no more than a unit considering the value.

: For the American soccer fan, USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s website provides a fresh look at the beautiful game.

Want action on this contest or any other soccer matches? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow @SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.