ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 World Cup: Netherlands vs. USA odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yukkk_0jVc8d5100

USA battles Netherlands in the first Round of 16 game Saturday. Kickoff from Khalifa International Stadium is set for 10 a.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Netherlands vs. USA odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.

Netherlands won Group A with 2 wins and a draw, taking down Sengal 2-0 in its opener on Nov. 21, drawing Ecuador 1-1 on Nov. 25 and beating the home country, Qatar, 2-0 Tuesday.

Netherlands has a star at each position group with Barcelona F Memphis Depay, Barcelona M Frenkie de Jong, and Liverpool D Virgil van Dijk. PSV Eindhoven M Cody Gakpo has scored in every game so far and is tied for the tournament lead with 3 goals.

USA finished 2nd in Group B, drawing Wales 1-1 on Nov. 21, drawing England 0-0 on Nov. 25 and beating Iran 1-0 Tuesday.

A first-half goal from Chelsea F Christian Pulisic secured the victory over Iran. Pulisic will be available after suffering a pelvic contusion on that goal, which is fortunate for the Americans as he is the most technical player in the attack.

Watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on FOX and FS1 with FUBO TV

Netherlands vs. USA odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 3:43 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Netherlands -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | USA +330 (bet $100 to win $330) | Draw +240
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: +145 | U: -170)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Prediction

Netherlands 1, USA 1 (Netherlands advance in extra time)

Moneyline (ML)

LEAN DRAW (+240).

The United States has proven that it can hang with top-tier sides. The Netherlands should eventually win this game, but what USA showed against England should instill confidence in bettors.

USA held England to 3 shots on target and no goals which was an impressive showing as England tallied 9 goals in its other 2 games.

Netherlands also didn’t impress too much. It took down Qatar and Senegal but had 5 fewer shots than Senegal. Ecuador also ranks 44th in the world and drew the Netherlands.

For what each side showed through Group Stage, a DRAW (+240) has good value.

Over/Under (O/U)

LEAN UNDER 2.5 (-170).

Every game by both teams in the Group Stage went under this total as both teams allowed just 1 goal each across their 3 games.

I wouldn’t hammer the total at this value though, but it is the only way I would play this game though considering the presence of van Djik and Manchester City M Nathan Ake in the back for Netherlands.

Similarly, the wingbacks for USA, AC Milan D Sergino Dest and Fulham D Antonee Robinson, have been extremely solid so far this tournament. With Pulisic banged up, the US attack may not be 100% either.

Back the UNDER 2.5 (-170) but for no more than a unit considering the value.

: For the American soccer fan, USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s website provides a fresh look at the beautiful game.

Want action on this contest or any other soccer matches? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow @SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Another snub for Budweiser from Mbappe! World Cup's star man hides the beer giant's name on the man of the match award AGAIN as he 'deliberately avoids promoting booze'

Kylian Mbappe continues to hide Budweiser's branding in post-match photos after winning his third Player of the Match award at the World Cup. Mbappe's brace against Poland in the last-16 inspired France to victory, booking a quarter-final date with England, was his third of the Qatar tournament so far. But...
The Independent

World Cup results: The scores so far from Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. The tournament is the first Fifa men’s World Cup to play out in the northern hemisphere’s winter, after it was moved from its original summer scheduling to combat Qatar’s intense heat. Brazil came into tournament as the slight favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their South American rivals Argentina. The most fancied European nations at the start of the competition were England, Spain, France and Germany, with Belgium and Netherlands...
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy