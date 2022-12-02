Read full article on original website
Robeson County Health Department to discontinue weekly COVID-19 reports
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Health Department will discontinue its weekly reports on the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths afte
Triangle, Fayetteville ERs filling up with sick people as flu, COVID, RSV cases mount
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Flu cases are increasing again after going down for a few weeks. The newest numbers show 3,364 people tested positive across North Carolina last week. That's up compared to 3,011 positives the week before. The bump in cases can be felt at local hospitals, where patients...
North Carolina mother charged after 10-month-old boy overdoses on fentanyl; 2nd child OD in a week
An Erwin mother has been charged after her infant was sent to a hospital for a fentanyl overdose.
Cat jumps from truck at North Carolina Walmart facility is found 1 month later, will be reunited with owner
A cat that jumped from a truck in Cumberland County more than one month ago was recently found and will be united with a trucker from Kentucky.
Felon wanted by Fayetteville police for removing monitor device 11 months ago has been found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon who police said removed his electronic tracking device in January has been found and is in custody in Bladen County, officials said. Antwan Bryant was arrested Saturday in Bladen County, Fayetteville police said in a news release. In January, police said their...
Erwin mom charged after 10-month-old exposed to fentanyl
ERWIN, N.C. — A Harnett County mother was charged Friday after her baby was exposed to fentanyl. Deputies responded to a home after a 10-month-old baby boy who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The child was treated with Narcan until his breathing stabilized. When investigators searched...
Designed to kill fleas, veterinary drugs ivermectin, fluralaner may be key to stopping bed bugs
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two common veterinary drugs to fight parasites may also help fight against bed bug infestations, with one particularly showing strong potential, according to new research from North Carolina State University. “The bed bug is a globally important insect,” says Cobal Schal Blanton J. Whitmire, Distinguished Professor...
Arrest made in May fatal shooting of teen in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in a May fatal shooting that killed an 18-year-old. According to police, 19-year-old Khailil Johnson is accused of shooting Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, in the 100 block of Treetop Drive on the night of May 7.
Juvenile detained after Wakefield schools placed on code red lockdown
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wakefield High School, Wakefield Middle School and Wakefield Elementary School were all placed on code red lockdown on Tuesday, making for a scary day for students and parents. A Wake County Public School System representative said the lockdown was precautionary due to police activity brought on...
Cumberland County detectives no longer looking for man in relation to Nov. killing
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a man is no longer wanted for questioning in relation to a murder investigation. Officials said Tyler Culbreth is no longer wanted for questioning in the “homicide that took the life of Jefferey Michael Cain,” 26, that happened on November 15.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC allowing early prescription refills for Moore County residents due to power outage
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In response to the power outages affecting Moore County, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will allow early prescription refills through Friday to ensure that customers have access to the prescription drugs they need. Early prescription refills are available to customers in every...
How nursing homes are operating during the Moore County power outage
Monday night marks the third night without power for thousands of people in Moore County. Monday night marks the third night without power for thousands of people in Moore County.
‘I knew whatever it was, it wasn’t good’: Moore County gun store owner feels effect of power outage in safety and sales
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — As of 4 p.m. on Monday, about 38,000 people were still without power across Moore County. Duke Energy crews have been working hard since two power substations were shot at and damaged Saturday night, causing mass power outages across the county. It is peak holiday season, yet in the heart of […]
Moore County citizens dip into their cars to escape freezing cold homes amid widespread power outage
"I've been impressed with the resilience and community spirit of the people of Moore County. I'm grateful for their public spirit and their help for each other," Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday afternoon.
FirstHealth emergency response to Moore County power outage
PINEHURST — As local authorities continue to respond to power outages in our service area, we want you to know that FirstHealth is here and ready to meet your health care needs. Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst is open and operating on backup generator power. FirstHealth officials are comfortable...
Fayetteville man charged with first-degree murder after 18-year-old killed in May
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police on Monday arrested a man in connection with the May 7 shooting death of Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, outside a Fayetteville apartment building. On May 7 around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Treetop Drive after gunshots were reported in the area.
What investigators are looking for in Moore County attack
Federal, state and local investigators are combining forces to find who's responsible for the Moore County substation attacks. WRAL Investigates' Cullen Browder talked to a former FBI special agent about what's happening behind the scenes. Federal, state and local investigators are combining forces to find who's responsible for the Moore...
2 taken to hospital after shooting, crash during possible road rage in Cumberland County, deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they are looking for the driver of an SUV that was involved in a possible road-rage shooting that injured two people and led to a crash Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of...
Southern Pines deals with cold, power outage, closed schools and a question: Why?
A curfew was in place overnight and school was cancelled Monday in Moore County, about two hours east of Charlotte, after a series of gunfire attacks on two electrical substations over the weekend that knocked out power across the county. As of Monday morning, Duke Energy says about 33,000 residents...
Moore County power outage suspects could face life in prison if blackout caused person's death
One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked. One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked.
