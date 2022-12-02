Read full article on original website
WGME
Large vehicles temporarily banned from Casco Bay Bridge this week
PORTLAND (WGME) – Large vehicles will be temporarily banned from crossing the Casco Bay Bridge this week. The Maine DOT says vehicles weighing more than 25 tons will not be allowed to cross the bridge connecting Portland and South Portland over the Fore River from Monday through Friday to allow for maintenance.
WGME
Ask the I-Team: Why is the construction on Litchfield overpass bridge taking so long?
LITCHFIELD (WGME) -- The Richmond Road Bridge in Litchfield has been closed to traffic since April when crews started work to replace it. “I am wondering if someone could look into why replacing the overpass bridge on Route 197 in Litchfield is taking so long? Originally, a sign set up in March 2022, said road closed April 11 through October 28. It's past October 28 and the road is still not open.”
WGME
Ash trees in parts of Portland infected with emerald ash borers
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Portland says its forestry team has been working to remove ash trees that have been infected with emerald ash borers. Emerald ash borers are an exotic wood-boring beetle that has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees in 35 states and five Canadian provinces. The city...
WGME
Holiday at the Plaza draws hundreds to Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) - Even after a last minute change, Lewiston's Holiday at the Plaza drew a crowd of hundreds Sunday afternoon. Originally scheduled or Saturday, it got bumped due to the rain but the crisp cold air made for extra holiday cheer. The city shut down Lisbon Street to invite...
WGME
Seashore Trolley Museum offering trolley rides for Christmas Prelude
KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) – The holiday season is in full swing across Maine, including in Kennebunkport. The Seashore Trolley Museum offered Christmas Prelude trolley rides over the weekend. The museum's executive director says this is the 41st year they've been open for the Christmas Prelude. There were also crafts, hot...
WGME
New city leaders to be inaugurated in Portland, Westbrook
PORTLAND (WGME) – Monday is a big day for local leaders. The Portland City Council will swear in newly elected councilors Pious Ali and Regina Phillips. They will serve three-year terms. The city says the ceremony will take place during the city council's inaugural meeting, which starts at 6...
WGME
Windham snowmobile club replaces expensive bridge to keep trails open this winter
WINDHAM (WGME) - Windham Drifters Snowmobile Club is rebuilding their second largest bridge over their 40 miles of trails. Volunteers began taking apart the old bridge Sunday and plan to rebuild it next week. The sixty foot bridge hangs over the Pleasant River at Mineral Springs Farm, one of their...
WGME
State Fire Marshal says pattern is developing in marijuana fires in Maine
GORHAM (WGME) -- Marijuana is a booming business in Maine with growing operations popping up all across the state. But several recent fires at pot-growing facilities are now sounding the alarm at the State Fire Marshal's office. Saturday a fire was contained to the interior of a grow operation in...
WGME
Whitefield Select Board votes down petition to reopen discontinued road
WHITEFIELD (WGME) -- A citizen's petition asking the town of Whitefield to take a portion of a discontinued road and reopen it to the public was voted down Tuesday night by the select board. Board members voted 3-2 against putting the petition in front of voters at a town meeting...
WGME
Two Maine schools closed Tuesday for deep cleaning as illnesses spread
Two Midcoast schools are shut down Tuesday for deep cleaning as viruses continue to spread quickly since Thanksgiving. Class is cancelled at Harpswell Community School and Mount Ararat Middle School in Topsham because of respiratory illnesses. They have plans to reopen on Wednesday. These school cancellations come after a flu...
WGME
Challenging winter ahead as multiple Maine schools experience illness outbreaks
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The flu is spreading quickly in Maine, and health officials are warning it could be a challenging winter. The national CDC warns that Maine is at an especially high risk for the flu compared to the rest of the country. Hospitals in Maine are already strained, seeing an uptick in patients with respiratory illnesses.
WGME
Organization collecting blankets to help Mainers who are experiencing homelessness
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- As the temperatures get colder in the months ahead, Mainers are making a difference for those who are experiencing homelessness. One organization is collecting blankets in Scarborough on Tuesday to distribute to those in need. The Wentworth School in Scarborough is a blanket drop-off location. You can...
Dining Out in 1982 Portland, Maine, Was Delicious and Cheap
Remember the good old days when gas cost less than a dollar and the mall still had Woolworth?. I'm talking about the 80s, folks. It was decade of decadence, incredible music and movies, and going out to eat for less than $100. You might be saying, "Wait, Chris. There is...
WGME
'The time is right': Portland Sea Dogs announce new owner
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Sea Dogs baseball team announced on Tuesday that they are being sold to a group that owns several minor league baseball teams, ending nearly three decades of family ownership. The Portland Sea Dogs says t it has entered into an agreement with a new owner,...
WGME
REAL ID enforcement date to be pushed until 2025
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Department of Homeland Security says it intends to delay the full enforcement of its REAL ID policy until May 7, 2025. The policy was originally meant to start next year. Under this policy, states must ensure that driver's licenses comply with the REAL ID Act. Licenses...
WGME
"He never got the help he needed" | Poland murder prompts push for mental health changes
POLAND, Maine (WGME) -- The murder of Poland man, allegedly at the hands of his brother, is prompting new questions about the state of Maine's mental health system. Justin Butterfield, 34, is accused of killing his brother Gabriel Damour, 38, on Thanksgiving morning at the home they shared in Poland.
WGME
Jury awards $300K to state trooper who alleged illegal spying
AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency’s intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before...
WGME
Mainers urge for permanently expanding child tax credit
LEWISTON (WGME)-- Mainers gathered outside congressman Jared Golden's office in Lewiston Monday, urging the Maine Delegation to support permanently expanding the child tax credit. The Maine People's Alliance says 49,000 Maine parents lost out after the expanded child tax credit expired at the end of 2021. The group says the...
WGME
Oxford Hills school district to hold meeting on controversial gender identity policy
PORTLAND (WGME) – A controversial gender identity policy will be taken up in the Oxford Hills school district Monday night. Parents on both sides of the issue say they are concerned about safety and protection. MSAD 17 documents say the gender identity policy was proposed to prevent harassment and...
WGME
Oxford Hills postpones vote on gender identity policy
SOUTH PARIS (WGME) - Controversy has divided the Oxford Hills community as the RSU 17 School Board unanimously voted to postpone a decision on a highly discussed gender identity policy. The proposed policy allows students to choose how they’re identified and allow them to use places like bathrooms and locker...
