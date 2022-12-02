Read full article on original website
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero signed with the Baltimore Orioles after an unsuccessful post-trade stint.
If Dansby Swanson stays with Braves, he may have to go the Chipper Jones route
Should Dansby Swanson return to the Atlanta Braves in his free agency, he will have taken a page out of the Chipper Jones playbook in order to do so. With Dansby Swanson’s high-profile free agency having Atlanta Braves fans everywhere wondering what is next for the All-Star shortstop, we must look at what Chipper Jones did as the template for the manner in which he might stay.
Veteran ex-All-Star catcher announces his retirement from MLB
One veteran MLB catcher is officially firing up Semisonic’s “Closing Time.”. Former All-Star backstop Jason Castro announced his retirement in a series of posts to social media on Friday. Castro said that he “achieve[d] more than I could have ever imagined” and thanked his family, teammates, coaches, the fans, and more.
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner reportedly more willing to 'chase' Aaron Judge than Brian Cashman
It appears New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, and not general manager Brian Cashman, may be leading the charge to re-sign Aaron Judge this fall. "There are some within the Yankees organization who think Steinbrenner is willing to chase Judge in a way Cashman is not," ESPN's Buster Olney explained for a piece published on Friday. "Hal is constantly compared to his father, George Steinbrenner, whose impetuous and sometimes reckless aggressiveness drove the Yankees to championships in the 1970s, to the basement of the standings in the '80s and, after being banned from baseball for a time, to a dynasty in the '90s. Hal Steinbrenner was booed at Yankee Stadium last summer -- as his father was, at times -- and as one industry acquaintance said, 'He hears that, and it's gotta hurt.'
Sal Licata on Jacob deGrom leaving Mets: 'He doesn't care about winning'
Sal Licata says Jacob deGrom signing with the Rangers proves that he doesn’t care about winning, or about being remembered among other Mets legends.
Clemens, Bonds, Schilling Denied Hall of Fame Induction for 11th Time
After failing to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the BBWAA, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Curt Schilling were once again denied entry into the Hall of Fame, after appearing on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum by Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee. Fred McGriff was the only candidate on the ballot that received enshrinement.
Dodgers lose key reliever to Red Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially one reliever poorer. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Friday that veteran right-hander Chris Martin has agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox in free agency. Martin reportedly will be receiving a two-year, $17.5 million deal. Martin, 36, is a seven-year MLB veteran,...
Catherine Varitek Has Valid Reason For Wanting Red Sox To Sign Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander has garnered a lot of interest in Major League Baseball free agency and would make a lot of sense for the Boston Red Sox for a number of reasons. And Catherine Varitek added another (very valid) reason why the Red Sox should sign the 2022 American League Cy Young winner.
The Phillies Top Three Winter Meeting Priorities
The most important week of the offseason is coming up, the winter meetings. The Philadelphia Phillies and Dave Dombrowski should have these three needs in mind.
Red Sox Outright Ronaldo Hernandez
The Red Sox announced to reporters, including Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, that catcher Ronaldo Hernandez has been outrighted to Triple-A Worcester. Their 40-man roster is now at 39. Hernandez, 25, was a Rays prospect who they added to their 40-man roster prior to the Rule 5 draft in...
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
David Ortiz Wants Red Sox To Make Major Move, Mentions Mega Star Pitcher
The Red Sox have plenty of holes to fill and Ortiz has an idea on how to fill a major one
Man who caught Roger Maris' 61st home run baseball dies
The man who caught the 61st home run that New York Yankees legend Roger Maris hit during the 1961 MLB season has died. "Sal Durante the guy who caught my dad’s 61st home run died last night," Roger Maris Jr. confirmed Friday morning via Twitter, as shared by Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "Sal was such a gentleman and loved his Yankees. Sal and my dad will always be connected to each other because of that historic day on October 1, 1961. Condolences to the Durante family from the Maris Family."
Fred McGriff elected to Baseball Hall of Fame; Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens denied
Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling were passed over by a Baseball Hall of Fame committee that elected former big league slugger Fred McGriff.
Orioles Executive Comments On The 2023 Plans
After a 110-loss season in 2021, expectations were low for the Baltimore Orioles. But out of nowhere, the team found its way back into contention for the first time since 2016. Even after dealing away Trey Mancini and Jorge Lopez at the trade deadline, the Orioles kept their heads above...
New York Mets’ focus is ‘front and center’ on All-Star pitcher after losing Jacob deGrom
After losing Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets are now turning their attention to one of
MLB rumors: Xander Bogaerts Cubs' 'top priority'
There is no telling where the Cubs will land in the game of musical chairs that is this offseason’s free agent shortstop market. But with the Winter Meetings getting underway this week, a national report has prominently linked them to one of the four All-Stars available. USA Today’s Bob...
Baltimore Orioles pursuing 2-time All-Star pitcher in MLB free agency
The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly jumped into the chase for one of the top pitchers remaining in MLB free agency.
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
Braves News: Bryan Reynolds trade rumor, winter meetings, more
The winter meetings begin today and there has been a bit of a thawing of the market in the lead-up. Jacob deGrom was the headline move on Friday, as he signed a massive contract with the Rangers. The news of the day on Saturday was Pirates’ star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade. Trade requests mean less in MLB than in the NFL or NBA, but given the Pirates’ general state as a franchise, Reynolds could very well be available. The Braves were rumored to make a run at Reynolds at the trade deadline in 2021 and have been rumored to be making a strong push for him this time around as well.
