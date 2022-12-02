ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

World's largest miner closes investment with Brixton Metals

(Kitco News) - Brixton Metals announced last month that it closed an investment with BHP Group. In November Thompson spoke to Kitco Mining at Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt. Brixton Metals (TSX-V: BBB) is a Canadian exploration company. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: its flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum project in northwest B.C., the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in Montana, which is under option to Ivanhoe Electric. Other projects are Atlin Goldfields project in B.C. and the Langis-HudBay project in Ontario.
Equinox Gold announces sale of Solaris Resources shares for C$70.4 million

Equinox Gold said that immediately prior to the transaction, the company owned 15,545,487 common shares of Solaris and...
X-energy to go public via $2 billion blank-check deal

Dec 6 (Reuters) - X-energy has agreed to merge with blank-check firm Ares Acquisition Corporation in a deal valued at around $2 billion, the companies said on Tuesday. Founded in 2009, X-energy develops small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation. The deal is expected to generate...
Lithium Chile boosts resource at Salar de Arizaro in Argentina by 81%

The company said it increased resources by 81%, bringing total Indicated resource to 1,337,000 and Inferred resource to...
Lundin Mining appoints Jack Lundin as President

"We are excited to welcome Jack to the management team of Lundin Mining," commented CEO Peter Rockandel. "His...
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
USDC issuer Circle terminates its proposed SPAC merger with Concord

The merger was first announced in July 2021 with a preliminary valuation of $4.5 billion but was amended...
Alaska mining project CEO criticises US EPA veto suggestion

The top boss of a proposed Alaskan mine, which has been through a roller coaster of regulations for the past 15 years, called the recommendation that the US environmental agency should veto the project a "massive regulatory overreach". Mining waste from the Pebble Mine project, which has one of the...
Kuwait central bank raises discount rate by half percentage point - statement

CAIRO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The central bank of Kuwait raised its discount rate by 0.50% from 3% to 3.50% effective Dec. 7, a central bank statement said on Tuesday. The decision comes in line with the bank's aim of reinforcing a growth-friendly environment, and maintaining financial and monetary stability and the attractiveness of the national currency as a store of wealth, Governor Basel Al-Haroon said in the statement.
Eldorado Gold reports 2022 gold reserves of 12.3 Moz, down 4% from 2021 estimate

The company said that net of divestitures, its proven and probable gold reserves totalled 12.3 million ounces as...
Price rebounds in gold, silver, as bulls still in control

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, as the metals...
Tesla cuts output plan for Shanghai plant for Dec -sources

SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) plans to cut December output of the Model Y at its Shanghai plant by more than 20% from the previous month, two people with knowledge of electric vehicle maker's production plan said on Monday. The planned production cut comes after Tesla reported record...
Libero says extracted first copper in Colombia from local deposit

The company said it is the first copper produced in Colombia from a deposit in Colombia, adding that...
Bitcoin Dec. 5 daily chart alert - Bulls working on price uptrend

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer and hit a three-week high in early U.S. trading Monday. Prices are now in a fledgling uptrend on the daily bar chart. Bulls have the slight near-term technical advantage to suggest the path of least resistance for prices is sideways to higher in the near term. Stay tuned right here!
Sigma Lithium triples NPV to US$15.3B at its Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil

In its press release, the company said that the production expansion study demonstrated robust project economics, highlighted by...
Top commodity performer of 2023? Bloomberg Intelligence points to gold

(Kitco News) Gold could be the top commodity performer in 2023 as central banks shift to easing after their aggressive tightening cycles that defined this year and limited gold's price action, said Bloomberg Intelligence in its outlook. "Our base case is toward a global deflationary reset that will shift central-bank...

