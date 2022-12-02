ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

High turnout at Ivy Tech and Food Finders mobile pantry

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Food Finders Food Bank hosted a very successful and very busy mobile food pantry on Tuesday. Once a month, Food Finders teams up with Ivy Tech's Ivy Cares organization to provide a mobile food pantry for any in need. Hundred cars lined the streets of Ivy Tech's campus to get roughly a weeks amount of food.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Car dealership collecting toys to support foster care

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Bob Rohrman Hyundai of Lafayette is collecting toys all month for children awaiting foster care placement. Hyundai of Lafayette is asking for donations of all kinds of toys for any age new or unopened. They're partnering with the Isaiah 117 House which is a national charity that is new to Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Bilfinger North America Holding Hiring Fair. Some Positions $45 Per Hour.

Bilfinger is holding a hiring event for two days in Lafayette on Wednesday and Thursday, December 7th and 8th. The Bilfinger hiring fair requires no registration. Qualified candidates will be hired on the spot. The Bilfinger Craft Hiring Event on Wednesday, December 7th from 9AM to 3PM is at the...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
SEYMOUR, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Ferry Street has gas for $3.47 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

North Vernon, Seymour residents receive home repair funds

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced Monday that four Indiana communities, including two local towns, have been awarded Owner Occupied Rehabilitation grants totaling $1,000,000. The grants will be used to directly fund homeowners of low-moderate income to make needed repairs on their homes. Communities...
SEYMOUR, IN
wrtv.com

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Snowball Express returns from pandemic larger than ever

INDIANAPOLIS — A special scene returned to the Indianapolis International Airport Saturday for families of fallen Hoosier heroes. Fifteen local military families headed to Florida on the Snowball Express. They joined hundreds of families nationwide who will spend the next few days at Disney World thanks to the Gary...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Jake Wells

Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month

Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

FedEx Supply Chain closing Indianapolis facility, cutting jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx Supply Chain is closing its facility at 225 Transfer Drive in Indianapolis. The company is moving that work to a third-party provider at a different location. There are currently 179 people employed at the facility. Worker reductions are set to begin Jan. 31, 2023. Approximately 85...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Noah’s Animal Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Tom Dock, director of communications with Noah’s Animal Hospitals.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

