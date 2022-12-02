Read full article on original website
High turnout at Ivy Tech and Food Finders mobile pantry
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Food Finders Food Bank hosted a very successful and very busy mobile food pantry on Tuesday. Once a month, Food Finders teams up with Ivy Tech's Ivy Cares organization to provide a mobile food pantry for any in need. Hundred cars lined the streets of Ivy Tech's campus to get roughly a weeks amount of food.
WLFI.com
Car dealership collecting toys to support foster care
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Bob Rohrman Hyundai of Lafayette is collecting toys all month for children awaiting foster care placement. Hyundai of Lafayette is asking for donations of all kinds of toys for any age new or unopened. They're partnering with the Isaiah 117 House which is a national charity that is new to Lafayette.
WLFI.com
2022 Lafayette Christmas Parade successful despite Big 10 Championship on same day
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There's a lot of buzz surrounding the Lafayette Christmas Parade. Noticeably absent from the Lafayette Christmas Parade were the Boilermaker Special and the Purdue All-American Marching Band. That was due to the Big 10 Championship Game in the Circle City. However, there were still close...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Bilfinger North America Holding Hiring Fair. Some Positions $45 Per Hour.
Bilfinger is holding a hiring event for two days in Lafayette on Wednesday and Thursday, December 7th and 8th. The Bilfinger hiring fair requires no registration. Qualified candidates will be hired on the spot. The Bilfinger Craft Hiring Event on Wednesday, December 7th from 9AM to 3PM is at the...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Ferry Street has gas for $3.47 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
WISH-TV
Franciscan, IU Health tighten visitor restrictions at central Indiana hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health and IU Health introduced new visitor restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses while protecting patients and staff members. The number of flu cases in Marion County increased during the last week of November, Franciscan Health...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
korncountry.com
North Vernon, Seymour residents receive home repair funds
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced Monday that four Indiana communities, including two local towns, have been awarded Owner Occupied Rehabilitation grants totaling $1,000,000. The grants will be used to directly fund homeowners of low-moderate income to make needed repairs on their homes. Communities...
wrtv.com
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
Snowball Express returns from pandemic larger than ever
INDIANAPOLIS — A special scene returned to the Indianapolis International Airport Saturday for families of fallen Hoosier heroes. Fifteen local military families headed to Florida on the Snowball Express. They joined hundreds of families nationwide who will spend the next few days at Disney World thanks to the Gary...
FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people
INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
FedEx Supply Chain closing Indianapolis facility, cutting jobs
INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx Supply Chain is closing its facility at 225 Transfer Drive in Indianapolis. The company is moving that work to a third-party provider at a different location. There are currently 179 people employed at the facility. Worker reductions are set to begin Jan. 31, 2023. Approximately 85...
Flu activity level reaches very high in Indiana
The number of flu-related deaths continues to rise, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Shrimp surprise: Joey Chestnut loses shrimp-eating contest in Indianapolis
When it comes to eating, few people can compare to Joey Chestnut. But on Saturday, he was upstaged by a shrimp. Chestnut, a 15-time winner of the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, saw his eight-year winning streak snapped at the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship in Indianapolis on Saturday, WXIN-TV reported.
Bone found during Sunday search of Herbert Baumeister property
Members of the Hamilton County Coroner's Office and cadaver dogs are searching the property of Herbert Baumeister. Crews found one bone Sunday during a search.
cbs4indy.com
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
FedEx Supply location permanently closing terminating 179 employees on west side
FedEx Supply Chain, Inc issued a release that stated it will be discontinuing its management and operation of the facility located at 225 Transfer Drive, which currently employs 179 employees.
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Noah’s Animal Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Tom Dock, director of communications with Noah’s Animal Hospitals.
