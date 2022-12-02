Read full article on original website
Homicide under investigation in Milford: Police
MILFORD, Conn. — The Milford Police Department is investigating an apparent homicide on Tuesday night. Police said the incident at 76 Salem Walk appears to be a targeted attack. The address is in the Longmeadow Condominium complex, near the Woodmont section of town. In a social media post shortly...
Fugitive wanted by NYPD arrested in Waterford: State police
WATERFORD, Conn. — A Wisconsin man wanted by the New York City Police Department was apprehended in New London County, state police said. According to officials, troopers were asked to help the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force with the apprehension of 65-year-old John Dahl. Dahl had an active,...
Man hospitalized following shooting in Hartford: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating after a man was sent to the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night. The man, believed to be in his 40s, is listed in critical condition, according to police. At around 9:30 p.m., Hartford police responded to the area of...
Waterbury police chief calls on CT lawmakers to act on rising violent crime
WATERBURY, Conn. — Before year-end, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo is calling on lawmakers to keep violent crime at the forefront of their minds. The city announced violent crime is on the rise during a press conference Tuesday. So far there have been 15 killings in the Brass City...
Naugatuck father accused of killing daughter appears in court
WATERBURY, Conn. — The Naugatuck accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter appeared in Waterbury Superior Court for the first time on Monday three days after his arrest Friday. Christopher Francisquini kept his head down and stared at the courtroom floor Monday morning in his first appearance before a judge.
Middletown police officer dies after battling cancer
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Police Department announced on Facebook that officer Matt Silvestrini officers passed away Saturday evening after a long battle with brain cancer. "Officer Silvestrini passed away peacefully last evening at home surrounded by his family. As most of you know, he fought a long battle...
Suspect in 2021 New Haven murder pleads guilty
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect involved in the 2021 murder of Alessia Mesquita in New Haven has plead guilty on Thursday. Rashod Newton, 29, of New Haven, pleaded guilty today in New Haven Superior Court to charges of Murder and Assault in the First Degree. Under the terms...
'It's your choice to make' | FBI calls on accused Naugatuck baby murderer to turn himself in
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Federal, state, and local officials appealed to the general public and a wanted man directly during a press conference Thursday, doubling down on their efforts to catch him. Christopher Fancisquini, 31, is wanted in connection to the brutal murder of his daughter, 11-month-old Camilla, in a...
Teen loses control of vehicle, lands off-road in fatal crash: Police
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A teenager died after losing control of his car and going off-road in Southington on Sunday, police said. Around 5 a.m., Southington police said a nearby officer responded to the sound of screeching tires and the sound of a crash. While investigating the scene, the officer found a single car that went off the roadway and landed in a wooded area.
Waterbury murder suspect extradited back to Connecticut from Puerto Rico
WATERBURY, Conn. — A suspect in a Waterbury homicide was extradited from Puerto Rico on Wednesday and is now facing several charges, police said. Police said 22-year-old Gelson Cruz, a resident of the city, was wanted in the murder of 26-year-old Jordan Savage. Savage was shot at the Colonial...
Justice for Camilla | Naugatuck police ask community to wear pink Saturday to honor Camilla's memory
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — UPDATE: Christopher Francisquini, who is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter, was apprehended on Friday. The Naugatuck Police Department is calling on the community to wear pink on Saturday in a show of support for slain baby Camilla. In a press conference Thursday, Chief of Police...
Bradley Airport TSA stops woman from entering with loaded handgun
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a woman from carrying a loaded handgun into a flight at Brantley International Airport on November 30. TSA officers said they detected a loaded firearm in a woman's fanny pack that Wednesday afternoon. TSA notified Connecticut State Police. Police...
Man in prison for 3 decades gets new trial in baby's killing
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut man imprisoned for the past 28 years for a New Haven shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been granted a new trial by a judge, who said prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense and city police failed to pursue other suspects — including one who recanted a confession.
West Haven businessman pleads guilty in role to stealing city's COVID-19 relief funds
HARTFORD, Conn. — A West Haven business owner was found guilty Friday for his role in the scheme to steal the city’s COVID-19 relief funds alongside a former state lawmaker. A jury found John Trasacco, 50, guilty of conspiracy and fraud offenses for his role to steal more...
Hartford ranked 'least Grinchy' US city: Report
HARTFORD, Conn. — When it comes to holiday cheer, it's been proven that "Hartford has it." A new report from FinanceBuzz ranked Hartford the "least Grinchy" city in the U.S., with Providence, R.I. following behind. New York City was ranked the "Grinchiest". One of the factors in the ranking...
2 pedestrians killed after being struck by car in Stamford: Police
STAMFORD, Conn. — Two 25-year-olds from Stamford were killed overnight after being hit by a car while crossing the street in the city, according to police. Officers were called to the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday. The two 25-year-olds were believed to...
Chicopee man arrested in connection to multiple New England robberies
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Chicopee, Mass. man has been arrested for multiple robberies throughout New England from 2021 to 2022, including seven in Connecticut. Taylor Dziczek, 30, was taken into custody on Thursday on a federal criminal complaint charging him with robbing a Connecticut bank. He also is alleged in bank robberies in Massachusets, Vermont and New Hampshire.
Man hospitalized after SUV found in Vernon reservoir: Police
VERNON, Conn. — A man has been sent to the hospital after an SUV was found in the reservoir on Lake Street in Vernon on Saturday, police confirmed to FOX61. The man's condition is not known at this time. Police are checking the reservoir for any other people that...
Waterbury police lieutenant arrested on DUI while off-duty
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury police lieutenant is on administrative duty while facing a DUI charge. Officers were called to the 800 block of Highland Avenue in the early morning hours of Oct. 30, for a report of a car crash, police said. Police found a pickup truck that...
Naugatuck murder manhunt enters urgent nationwide phase
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The manhunt to bring to justice the 31-year-old Naugatuck man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter has now entered a more urgent, nationwide phase. A nearly two-week manhunt is underway for Christopher Francisquini, who is wanted for the gruesome killing of his daughter Camilla on Nov....
