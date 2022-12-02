Read full article on original website
Retro Country USA to Produce Christmas Special
For the 25th year, Retro Country USA will produce its “Retro Country Christmas” holiday special for stations. This year’s guests include Clay Walker, Justin Moore, Lacy J. Dalton, Lee Brice, T.G. Sheppard, Janie Fricke, Ronnie Milsap and other country artists and superstars. The show will be hosted by Dale O’Brien.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Nikki Lane brings a rock ’n’ roll edge to country with the help of Josh Homme
The Nashville singer will perform at Detroit’s El Club
DJ Pup Dawg Promoted to PD in Boston
IHeartMedia says it has promoted DJ Pup Dawg to the position of program director at its Boston-based hip-hop station WJMN (94.5 FM, Jam’n). DJ Pup Dawg has spent his entire radio career with iHeartMedia, starting at the company’s Los Angeles hip-hop station KRRL (92.3 FM) before moving to WJMN in 2002.
Charlie Daniels’ Decked-Out Tour Bus Just Sold for a Boat Load
A luxurious tour bus that belonged to the late Charlie Daniels just sold for a huge price: $200,000. The second home for the “Devil Went Down to Georgia” singer is outfitted with a living room, kitchen/dining area, bathroom, and bedroom. The touring bus has been updated extensively in recent years.
‘Michael Talks to Errybody’ Lands at iHeart
IHeartMedia’s podcast division has teamed up with veteran comedian Michael Colyar for a new conversational show called “Michael Talks to Errybody”. The show will feature thoughtful and thought-provoking conversations with big names in entertainment, including YouTube personality T.S. Madison, athlete Mike Tyson, actress Regina King and more. “In...
Jeff Smulyan on ‘Media Insultant’ Podcast
Emmis Communications CEO Jeff Smulyan made an appearance on the Media Insultant podcast to discuss his new book, “Never Ride a Roller Coaster Upside Down: The Ups, Downs, and Reinvention of an Entrepreneur.”. Podcast hosts Jackson Weaver and Keith Samuels spoke with Smulyan about his five-decade career in the...
Sherman Winfield to Judge Radio Mercury Awards
The Radio Mercury Awards says Sherman Winfield, the executive director of marketing and communications firm VMLY&R, will be the lead judge for its 2023 competition. At VMLY&R, Winfield oversees campaign strategies and creative efforts for a number of legacy brands, including the Coca-Cola Company, Sam’s Club and the YMCA of Metro Atlanta.
KKBQ Picks Andy ‘Riggs’ Riggle for Morning Show
Cox Media Group’s KKBQ (92.9 FM, 93Q) in Houston has picked Andy “Riggs” Riggle as the co-host of its morning show. Riggs brings over two decades of radio and media experience, working at stations across the country, including Audacy’s WXSS (103.7 FM) in Milwaukee. “I am...
‘Gunsmoke’ Fans ‘Berated’ the Guest Star With 1 of the Most Appearances for Playing the Bad Guy Too Well
A 'Gunsmoke' guest star was so convincing that the Western show's fans 'berated' him on the street for the characters that he played.
Norm Pattiz Dies at Age 79
The Westwood One founder died Sunday, the cause of his death has not yet been released. Pattiz launched Westwood One in 1976. He would also go on to launch Courtside Entertainment and Podcasst One. Radio Ink Chairman Eric Rhoads said: “Norm was a hurricane, a force to be reckoned with....
Edison: SiriusXM, Spotify Top Podcast Networks for Q3
New data released by Edison Research shows SiriusXM, Spotify and iHeartRadio were the top podcast networks by audience in the United States for the third quarter of 2022. The data showed SiriusXM — which produces its own podcasts under the SXM Media brand, as well as its acquired Earwolf and Team Coco divisions — reclaimed the top position from Spotify, which held the king position in the second quarter of the year.
Results Hires Mark Zander for NorCal Stations
Results Radio has hired Mark Zander to serve as the classic rock format captain for two of its stations in Northern California. Zander will oversee programming responsibilities at KTHU (100.7 FM) in Chico and KHRD (103.1 FM) in Redding. He takes over for Ron Woodward, the former program director at KTHU, who is leaving the company, as well as KHRD Program Director Olivia Henderson, who left the radio industry for a management position with Americorps. Zander comes to the station group from Chicago.
Take a Bow For Failure
(By Jeff McHugh) If you are a reader of our newsletter, you may recall my adventure trying improvisational theater. Despite how terrible I was, I grew a lot from the experience. I signed up again and after two classes I am still terrible. I learned about a wonderful improv tradition...
A Brief History of Ibanez guitars
Most of the brands we’ve featured in this Brief History series will have been able to trace their roots back to the USA or Europe in some fashion, but right from the start Ibanez has been different. Ibanez is probably the most famous of the Japanese guitar brands, and with its origins as the musical instrument importing division of a book shop chain, it’s perhaps not surprising that the company has always done things a little differently to its rivals both in Japan and elsewhere, and forward-thinking with it. But first let’s head back to that humble bookstore chain.
New Johnny Cash Movie to Hit Theaters Next Week: Watch the Trailer
Back in August, we learned that a new inspirational documentary about one of the biggest names in country music was on the way. Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon will tell the story of how Cash hit rock bottom, rediscovered his faith, and turned his life around. The long-awaited premiere of the film is right around the corner.
Connie Francis on Her Hits and the Onslaught of the British Invasion
‘The Industry Was Held Hostage by the Beatles’. If you were anywhere near a radio in the late 1950s and early 1960s, the music of Connie Francis became the soundtrack of your life. Francis’ string of Top 10 hits began in 1957 include “Who’s Sorry Now,” soon followed by “My Happiness,” “Lipstick on Your Collar,” “Among My Souvenirs” and “Many Tears Ago.” Francis was the first woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 1962’s “My Heart Has a Mind of Its Own.”
