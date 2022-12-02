Read full article on original website
'Dream Christmas' Mobile Caravan Delivering Dinners to Families in Need
A Carson City based nonprofit called the Northern Nevada Dream Center is holding its 8th annual Dream Christmas fundraiser in December 2022. A mobile caravan is stopping by different places in Carson City and Gardnerville throughout the month of December. Volunteers are helping hand out Christmas dinner bags with things like turkeys, hams, coats, hats, gloves and other holiday goodies.
‘Dream Christmas’ Provides Meals For Families In Need
Nevada Kids Foundation Hosts First Annual Sip & Shop Event In Sparks
Attendees shopped for items that would be donated for families in need. Most of the organization's success depends on the generosity of the community.
Washoe County’s Toys For Tots Campaign Announces Locations for Community Drop Boxes
The Washoe County (Reno, NV) Toys for Tots Campaign, recently announced their campaign drop sites for this holiday season. As a campaign, the organization is thankful for the outpouring of support from our local businesses community who have taken the initiative and are willing to open their doors to help us take toy donations for the children of Washoe County.
Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights Tree Lighting in Carson City
Fifth graders from all six public elementary schools in Carson City as well as Carson Montessori, Bethlehem Lutheran and Saint Teresa’s performed as a unified holiday choir for the annual Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights on the Nevada State Capitol steps in downtown Friday evening. Music teachers from...
Reno Aces Fans Raise Over $22,000 in Theme Jersey Auctions
From Doctor Strange to SpongeBob SquarePants, Margaritaville, and more, the players and coaching staff wore a wide range of jerseys beyond their standard red, white, and blues during their Pacific Coast League Championship run at Greater Nevada Field. This season, the Aces partnered with six Reno-area charities, Reno Rodeo Foundation,...
Latest Honor Flight Lands at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport
As The Honor Flight landed today at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, the veterans deboarding the plane were greeted by friends and family eagerly awaiting their arrival. The greeting was full of joy, happy to reunite with loved ones. Almost all of the veterans on the honor flight today spent 20 years or more in the military.
City of Reno Chooses Chief of Police Finalists
Next, the City will host a community meet and greet for the public to meet the finalists. More details will be announced soon.
'Christmas Vacation' Movie night and Party to be held in Incline Village
On December 10, 2022 up to 200 North Tahoe community members will come together to have a night of laughter, holiday tradition, and watch the hysterical 1989 “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”. Local, Tara Cannon, has organized an event that she says will fill us with Christmas cheer,...
Final Weekend For TMFR Green Waste Disposal
If you still have piles of leaves and dead branches left over from Fall cleaning in your yard, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue is collecting green waste. Green Waste Collection will take place beginning at 9am until 4pm, weather permitting.
Most power restored after Transformer Explosion in Midtown
Reno Fire responded to a transformer that blew up in a neighborhood on Plumas Street and St. Lawrence in Midtown. It happened around 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Reno Fire Officials told us a bird sat on a power line, causing it to spark. That caused high and low power lines to fall down.
Fire crews knock down fire involving two homes on East 10th Street
Crews with the Reno Fire Department have knocked down a fire involving two homes on the 1300 block of East 10th Street Saturday afternoon. When crews arrived around 3:15 p.m., one of the homes was fully involved. The fire would eventually spread to a home next door and was quickly...
Power Outage In Midtown Reno Caused By Bird, Officials Say
More than 6,000 NV Energy customers were affected by the outage. It happened on Plumas St. and St. Lawrence. No update on when power will be restored.
One Killed in House Fire in Pla-Vada Neighborhood
The Truckee Fire Protection District says one person was found deceased in a house fire in the Pla-Vada Woodlands subdivision on Thursday. Officials say the Truckee Fire Protection District was dispatched at 6:24 p.m. on Thursday, December 1 to a report of a residential structure fire in the Plavada Woodlands subdivision.
Evacuations lifted after powder found inside letter deemed non-hazardous
People inside a building near the courthouse needed to be evacuated after authorities responded to a hazmat incident in downtown Reno Friday afternoon. Officials evacuated the building at 350 South Center Street around 2:15 p.m. where officers say three people were exposed to a powder found inside an envelope. The...
Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Downtown Reno
Reno Police say they responded to a man that was armed with a knife in the area of Fifth Street and Virginia Street. When officers contacted the suspect, he refused to listen to any verbal commands and police began to chase him on foot. An officer made one attempt to...
Nevada Falls in Road Contest Against LMU
The University of Nevada Men's Basketball team dropped their second contest of the season Saturday night against LMU, falling by a score of 64-52. The Pack had a solid defensive outing but struggled to score on the offensive end of the floor, particularly in the second half. Nevada limited LMU...
