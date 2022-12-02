ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Missing Work For Best Possible Reason

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7BWp_0jVc6DgL00

The backup point guard will be sitting out the start of the team's road trip tonight.

Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard Dennis Schröder, in the midst of his second non-consecutive tour of duty with the club, is missing work today for the best possible reason: Schröder's wife Ellen Ziolo just gave birth to their third child, a boy, yesterday, as Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

This marks actually the second time in recent days that a Laker's family has expanded. Two-time L.A. champ Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonnell announced earlier that this week.

It's always nice to report some happy non-hoops Lakers news along these lines.

Schröder signed a one-year, veteran's minimum contract to return to the Lakers late this summer, after splitting an unhappy 2021-22 season between the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets on a $5.9 million taxpayer mid-level exception contract. He had reportedly rejected a lucrative four-year contract extension, said to be worth in the neighborhood of $80 million, while with the Lakers in 2020-21.

The 29-year-old vet enjoyed a robust run through EuroBasket 2022 during the offseason, and had attracted the attention of several teams before ultimately deciding to return to L.A.

Schröder missed the start of the year while recovering from a preseason thumb surgery , but has quickly cemented a role as a key reserve for Los Angeles since making his season debut last month.

Through seven games (including four starts), he is averaging 8.4 points on .396/.333/.889 shooting splits, along with 3.6 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 0.6 steals, in 25.3 minutes a night. Los Angeles will certainly miss his drives tonight against a clampdown Milwaukee Bucks defense.

L.A.'s own mid-level exception signing in 2021, reserve guard Kendrick Nunn, who has basically been squeezed out of the Lakers' rotation by Schröder, seems likely to pick up some of his minutes at Fiserv Forum for this evening's contest. Versatile guard Austin Reaves could be the other big benefactor of Schröder's absence, picking up additional run.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian

Chris Paul had somewhat been out of sight and out of mind for NBA fans this season. Paul was front and center as the Phoenix Suns won a league-best 64 games in 2021-22 but he has mostly been on the sidelines with a heel injury this time around. The Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
AllClippers

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Questionable vs. Charlotte Hornets

The LA Clippers have been without their star duo for roughly two weeks now. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both dealing with injuries that have kept them sidelined for a stretch of games that has been rough for the Clippers. The team has done well to stay afloat in their absence, but role players like Reggie Jackson are playing injured while trying to carry an unrealistic workload. That is not a sustainable method.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC

The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy