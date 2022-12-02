LINDEN — It is nearing Judgement Day.Linden's Aaron Judge, the Yankees slugger who broke Roger Maris' American League home run record this year, is expected to make a decision on where he will sign his next contract — and the San Francisco Giants are a leading contender.Judge delivered historic home run totals for the Yankees this year. Now, home could be what calls him away from New York. His name is hanging everywhere in the Linden High School gym where he still comes for workouts in the offseason.Luis Duran grew up with Judge and was his little league teammate."Hometown hero,"...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO