Chicago Cubs land another big-time free agent, sign Jameson Taillon to $68 million contract
Just hours after landing former NL MVP Cody Bellinger on a team-friendly contract, the Chicago Cubs have struck again on
CBS Sports
Phillies' Taijuan Walker: Heading to Philly
Walker agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract with the Phillies on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Walker posted a 3.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 132:45 K:BB across 157.1 innings for the Mets last season, and he'll remain in the NL East for the foreseeable future as he makes his way to Philadelphia. The 30-year-old will slot in behind aces Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola to bolster the Phillies' already strong rotation.
Judgement Day? San Francisco Giants a leading contender in Aaron Judge pursuit
LINDEN — It is nearing Judgement Day.Linden's Aaron Judge, the Yankees slugger who broke Roger Maris' American League home run record this year, is expected to make a decision on where he will sign his next contract — and the San Francisco Giants are a leading contender.Judge delivered historic home run totals for the Yankees this year. Now, home could be what calls him away from New York. His name is hanging everywhere in the Linden High School gym where he still comes for workouts in the offseason.Luis Duran grew up with Judge and was his little league teammate."Hometown hero,"...
Cubs Sign Jameson Taillon to 4-Year Deal
The right-hander could be just the first of multiple additions to the Cubs' rotation.
CBS Sports
Angels' Carlos Estevez: Signs with Angels
Estevez agreed to a free-agent deal with the Angels on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The hard-throwing righty logged a 3.47 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 57 innings for the Rockies in 2022. Estevez struck out less than a batter an inning and isn't a master of control, as he walked 23. Despite tallying just 13 saves between the last two seasons, he could be a top candidate to close games for Los Angeles.
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge rumors: Yankees, Giants battling to sign free agent slugger, and decision could come soon
The 2022 Winter Meetings are underway in San Diego and we've already seen two major signings Monday: Justin Verlander joined the New York Mets (two years and $86 million) and Trea Turner joined the Philadelphia Phillies (11 years and $300 million). At the moment 36 of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, including six of the top 10.
CBS Sports
Former NL MVP Cody Bellinger signs with Cubs
The Chicago Cubs have made their first splash of the offseason. The Cubs have agreed to a one-year contract worth $17.5 million with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger, our Jim Bowden confirms. The team has not yet announced the news. The Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered Bellinger last month rather than pay him $18 million or so through arbitration.
CBS Sports
Titans' John Reid: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Reid to their active roster off the Falcons practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. While Tennessee cornerbacks Caleb Farley (back), Kristian Fulton (groin), Elijah Molden (groin) and Chris Jackson (undisclosed) are all currently nursing injuries, the team brought in Reid from Atlanta's practice squad Tuesday for some extra secondary insurance. The 26-year-old has yet to suit up for an NFL game this season after having played a combined 24 games for Houston and Seattle across the last two campaigns.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Anders Lee: Manages helper Sunday
Lee notched an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks. Lee ended a four-game point drought with the secondary helper on Brock Nelson's second-period tally. It's been 12 games since Lee scored a goal, and he has a passable six assists and 28 shots in that span. The 32-year-old winger is up to 20 points, 68 shots, 50 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 26 contests, but fantasy managers would obviously want to see him find twine soon.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Dealing with illness
Brogdon is questionable for Monday's matchup against Toronto due to an illness. Brogdon landed on the injury report Monday morning with an illness and is in jeopardy of missing his fifth game of the season. If he's sidelined, Payton Pritchard would presumably be the primary beneficiary.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Slated for MRI
Watkins will undergo an MRI on Monday after he suffered an AC joint sprain during Sunday's win over the Titans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Watkins hurt his left shoulder near the end of the third quarter Sunday but doesn't expect to miss significant time after receiving his initial diagnosis. A better idea of his status should come into focus once the results of his MRI are known, but Zach Pascal will likely see an increased role if Watkins misses any games.
CBS Sports
MLB free agency tracker: Mets sign Justin Verlander after Jacob deGrom inks five-year deal with Rangers
The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings are underway, and baseball's hot stove has heated up. The first blockbuster move of the offseason came Friday night, when Jacob deGrom signed a five-year deal with the Texas Rangers. How would the Mets fill the gaping hole in their rotation? Just by landing the reigning AL Cy Young winner. The Mets on Monday signed Justin Verlander to a two-year deal reportedly worth $86 million.
