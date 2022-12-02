Read full article on original website
Patrick Brown
4d ago
I'm curious to know if the (raiders) are rocking it up tonight cause everything else was to the T so many grams of marijuana 88 pills approximate number of cash but just a quantity of crack cocaine makes you wonder if the snitch got hooked up with that unknown substantiated quantity of cocaine
Related
Wanted man arrested at Lancaster County Sheetz
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A wanted man was arrested at a Lancaster County Sheetz today after a brief chase. According to the Manheim Township Police were alerted that State Probation and Parole officers were following a wanted felon from Lancaster. The suspect, 25, was wanted on felony warrants. The...
Suspected downtown Harrisburg robber has been arrested: police
A man charged with robbing a downtown Harrisburg business last week was arrested after someone saw him in the area the next day, wearing the same clothes he allegedly wore during the robbery, police said. Robert L. Fitzcharles, 48, of Harrisburg, ran into a store Thursday on the 300 block...
nccpdnews.com
VEHICLE STOP LEADS TO ARREST OF NEWARK MAN FOR FIREARM AND DRUG CHARGES – JASON BROWN (40)
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 07:30 AM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) were conducting proactive patrol. While near the area of Churchmans Road and Goodings Drive officers observed a blue Chevrolet Equinox driving in the wrong direction on the shoulder. The driver of the vehicle then committed additional traffic violations at which time a vehicle stop was conducted.
PSP requesting public help in locating stolen car
UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are attempting to locate a stolen vehicle out of Berks County. Around 8:10 p.m. on December 1, troopers say they responded to a report of a stolen car in the 100 block of Main Street in Upper Tulpehocken Township. Investigators said they learned two men wearing […]
local21news.com
Wanted felon taken into custody following brief foot chase in Lancaster County, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Lancaster County say a wanted man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at the Sheetz store on the 1700 block of Millersville Road. According to the Manheim Township Police Department, it was alerted that PA State Probation and Parole was following a...
local21news.com
PSP continues investigation on cold case homicide from the 90's
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The criminal homicide of 46-year-old Lynne M. Stansfield and 43-year-old Dale G. Wolf continues to be investigated by the Newport Pennsylvania State Police. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, sometime between December 6, 1993, 10 p.m., and December 7, 1993 1 a.m., Stansfield and Wolf were...
Pa. police detective charged in domestic violence incident
A Cambria County detective has been arraigned on simple assault and harassment charges over the weekend, according to a report from WJAC. Citing a police affidavit, the news outlet said Richland Police were dispatched to the home of Kristy Freoni, chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, early Sunday morning for a report of a physical domestic disturbance.
One additional defendant in custody in ‘Operation Caribbean Snowfall’ investigation
The Berks County District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday that another defendant has been taken into custody in Operation Caribbean Snowfall, which was announced last Thursday by District Attorney John Adams at a press conference. Brigido Casilla-Cabral (defendant #24) surrendered to detectives at their office Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He...
Attempted Murderer At Large In Delco, Police Say
Authorities in Delaware County are searching for a man accused of attempted murder. Police said in a statement that the suspect tried to kill a person in Middletown Township in the early morning hours on Monday, Dec. 5. No additional details were given. Investigators added that the unidentified man is...
townsquaredelaware.com
Troopers Arrest Two Subjects for Felony Resisting
Delaware State Police have arrested 34-year-old Reneisha Anderson, and a 17-year-old female juvenile both of Wilmington, DE for felony resisting and related charges following a shoplifting investigation that began on Sunday night. On December 4, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods located at 100 Center...
WGAL
Camp Hill Police trying to ID person caught on camera fleeing crash scene
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Camp Hill police are asking for the public's help to identify a person seen fleeing a crash scene. The crash happened Monday at the intersection of North 21st Street and Cumberland Boulevard. Police said the driver ran a red light and slammed into a Honda...
Man arrested after hours-long crime spree, including attempted killing, across Philadelphia and suburbs
Police arrested a man, 22-year-old Zahkee Austin, Tuesday morning after they say he went on a violent crime spree — during which one person was shot — across Philadelphia, Delaware and Chester counties over the span of a few hours.
Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police
Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer. 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Suspect Charged In Kutztown Teen's Killing, State Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police have charged a man with the murder of an 18-year-old near Kutztown University campus, officials say. Xzavier Wayman, 22, of Philadelphia, was arrested Monday, Dec. 5, and charged with first- and third-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Diego Velazquez, state poli…
WGAL
Police release statement about Lancaster County incident Monday night
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County responded to a call in East Lampeter Township on Monday. It happened along the first block of Highland Drive around 8:35 p.m. Initially police did not comment on what was going on. Tuesday morning, The East Lampeter Township Police Department...
Pa. state trooper charged with DUI while on duty
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who was allegedly driving intoxicated while he was on duty. According to police, Austin J. Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Sunday, Nov. 27. […]
Death penalty sought in fatal shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target
Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against one of the men accused of killing a man and injuring another in a shooting last year outside a Lehigh Valley Target store. Kevin Littles Jr., 22, and Jakiye Taylor, 18, both of Harrisburg, are each facing homicide, robbery, and related charges in connection with the Aug. 8, 2021, shootings that claimed Elijah Johnson, 20, and wounded Jayzell Avery Sanders, 23.
iheart.com
Arrest Made in Shooting Death of 17YO who Reportedly Stole Suspect's Bike
>Arrest Made in Shooting Death of 17YO who Reportedly Stole Suspect's Dirt Bike. (Dauphin County, PA) -- Harrisburg Police say a local man has been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old boy who the man believed had stolen a dirt-bike motorcycle from him. Miguel Sliger-Rivera, who is 36, was arrested Thursday for the murder of 17-year-old Tyandre Warren. The teen was found shot to death November 26th in the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets in Harrisburg. During the investigation, police determined that Warren had a dirt bike that had been stolen from Sliger-Rivera the day before. Police additionally served a search warrant on the suspect's home and found drug gear and handguns.
WGAL
Two arrested in drug raid
Lancaster Police arrested two people Friday in a drug raid. Officers, including the Lancaster County SERT Team went to the 700 block of Beaver Street, after complaints of drug related activity in the area. Police arrested 25-year-old Carlos Rivera and 19-year-old Elijah Deliz. Both face numerous charges. Police say they...
WGAL
Police find shell casings, car with bullet holes in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are looking into a shots-fired incident that happened just after midnight on Sunday. Officers responded to North Third and Herr streets after getting reports of a shooting. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene. They also said a man was trying to leave...
