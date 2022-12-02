Read full article on original website
Clarksville police investigating fatal shooting on N. Riverside Drive
Clarksville police are now investigating a shooting that occurred on Riverside Drive early Sunday morning as a homicide, after the victim passed away. According to a news release, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred in at a business in the 700 block of North Riverside Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday morning that ended with the male victim shot in the parking lot. He would later succumb to his injuries at a Nashville hospital.
HPD investigating robbery at Jersey Mikes
Hopkinsville police are investigating a robbery from Saturday night at the Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. A male wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and a COVID mask told employees at the store that he had a gun just before 6 p.m. and demanded cash, according to police, who say the suspect fled the store on foot with money.
Suspect arrested for Jersey Mikes robbery
Hopkinsville police have arrested the fugitive accused of robbing Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Officers arrested 53-year old Anthony McCoggle of Hopkinsville at the Walmart on Clinic Drive Sunday and charged him with first-degree robbery. He allegedly entered Jersey Mikes just before 6 p.m. Saturday, told employees he had...
One hurt in Fort Campbell Boulevard hit-and-run collision
An Oak Grove woman was taken to Jennie Stuart Middle Center Sunday following a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Martin Luther King Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville police collision report, a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped at the intersection in...
Motorcyclist severely injured in Clarksville accident
A vehicle versus motorcycle accident Saturday night on Madison Street in Clarksville seriously injured the biker. Clarksville police say it happened on the westbound lanes between Memorial Drive and Drinkard Drive about 5:15 p.m. and the motorcyclist was listed in stable condition at a Nashville hospital. Names of those involved...
Streets to close for Hopkinsville Christmas parade Saturday
Streets in downtown Hopkinsville will be closing this weekend to make way for the Hopkinsville Electric System night-time Christmas parade on Saturday. The parade is set to begin at 5:15 p.m. at Glass Avenue and make its way south on Main Street. Glass Avenue will be blocked from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. All side streets on Glass Avenue from North Drive to Main Street will be blocked along with all side streets on Main Street from Glass Avenue to 14th Street will be blocked from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Details released in I-24 single-vehicle crash
A Clarksville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department report, deputies responded to the exit ramp from the Pennryile Parkway onto I-24 and investigation determined that a vehicle operated by Randell Salyers of Clarksville had left the road way while exiting the Parkway to get onto I-24. The vehicle traveled off the left of the ramp and went through the grass median before hitting a ravine and overturning multiple times.
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway crash
A woman was flown to a hospital in Nashville following a crash on the Edward Breathitt Parkway Saturday. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Stephanie Bumgarner of Clarksville was heading northbound on the parkway near the 8 mile marker, heading straight. A witness told deputies that another vehicle cut her off, and she swerved to avoid a collision.
Donna Fritz
(Age 67, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Janet Scroggins Holmes
Private memorial services for 71 year old Janet Scroggins Holmes of Benton, KY will be held at a later date. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge.
Threats cancel Bowling Green Christmas parade
A Christmas parade planned for yesterday in Bowling Green was canceled following threats directed at protesters at an Emmett Till rally. The Jaycees Christmas Parade in Bowling Green was canceled out of caution, as multiple protests were planned to demand justice for Till, the 14-year old Black teenager who was brutally beaten and shot in 1955 after a white woman alleged he whistled at her and touched her.
Margie Knight Dixon
(Age 81, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Wednesday December 7th at 2pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12noon till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Zach Boyd to flip the switch for Hopkinsville Christmas tree lighting
Zach Boyd, a local 11-year-old battling cancer, will be the one to flip the switch on the Hopkinsville Christmas tree Friday night to officially kick-off the holidays. According to a news release, Zach was the overwhelming choice to light the tree through the nomination call sent out by the Parks and Recreation Department on social media. Diagnosed with osteosarcoma in March, Boyd has shown true fighting spirit during his many treatments, exemplifying the meaning of the spirit of Christmas.
Trenton, Guthrie among towns hosting Christmas parades Saturday
There were plenty of Christmastime activities in the region Saturday, including parades in Guthrie, Trenton and Cadiz. Guthrie’s parade went first Saturday morning and was followed by prize drawings, food and other festivities downtown. Kenneth Bates, who hosts Fellowship and Love Sunday mornings on WHOP, was the Guthrie grand...
Betty Lou Hendricks
(Age 78, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday December 10th at 12noon at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Atkins Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Salvation Army seeking volunteers for bell-ringing, Angel Tree
The Salvation Army of Hopkinsville is still in need of volunteers to ring the bells for the red kettle campaign this holiday season. Everyone recognizes the red buckets manned by volunteers outside of local retailers, as the work to raise money to benefit the Salvation Army and the many services and programs they provide to those most in need in the community. Lt. Lindsey Galabeas says volunteers only go for an hour at a time, and that time can really fly as you work for a good cause.
