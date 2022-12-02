Read full article on original website
Related
22 Jobs With the Fastest-Changing Skill Requirements
Certain jobs evolve with time — sometimes the nature of the job changes, and sometimes the necessary knowledge does. The demands from workers therefore can shift as well, in some cases quite rapidly, requiring workers to update their skills fairly frequently in response to the changing environment. Workers in such jobs often develop expertise in […]
Worldwide Clinical Trials Appoints Pete Duprat as Sr. Vice President, Commercial, Early Phase
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Worldwide Clinical Trials (Worldwide), the industry’s leading global, midsize, full-service contract research organization (CRO), has announced the appointment of Pete Duprat as Senior Vice President, Commercial, Early Phase. Duprat will lead business development and commercial activities for the CRO’s Early Phase business unit, consisting of its Bioanalytical Center of Excellence in Austin, Texas, and Clinical Pharmacology Unit in San Antonio, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005161/en/ Worldwide Clinical Trials appoints Pete Duprat as Senior Vice President, Commercial, Early Phase. (Photo: Business Wire)
Phenom Expands UKG Technology Partnership, Improving Recruiter Productivity and Candidate Conversions
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, announced today that it expanded its technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll and workforce management solutions for all people, to include certifications for Job Sync and Hosted Apply. Now, organizations that utilize both Phenom and UKG Pro Recruiting can improve the candidate experience by creating a better application process, while adding automation to reduce manual tasks and improve recruiter efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005121/en/ Phenom expands UKG technology partnership, improving recruiter productivity and candidate conversions (Graphic: Business Wire)
Hiring Chesco: Dependability, Communication Skills, and Willingness to Learn Deemed Essential Soft Skills
Dependability (90 percent), communication skills (89 percent), and a willingness to learn (88 percent) are among the top soft skills hiring managers deem absolutely essential or very important in job applicants.
Defense One
Recruiting Crisis? Not at Space Force
Unlike its sister services, the U.S. Space Force has little trouble recruiting, according to the branch’s former chief. Being small helps, as does giving opportunities to some who might get rejected by another branch. The main challenge turns out to be spotting the best talent among pools of hundreds of applicants.
