Ganahl's embrace of election deniers cast shadow over efforts to reboot Colorado GOP | TRAIL MIX

Last week’s midterm elections surprised Republicans and Democrats alike as a “red wave” failed to materialize. Despite widespread predictions that this midterm election would yield gains of up to 30 seats in Congress for the Republicans, the party failed to take the Senate and gained a narrow majority in the House. Too close to call last Tuesday, the Georgia Senate race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock will go to a Dec. 6 runoff election.

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO