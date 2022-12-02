Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
Family Members Refuse To Shake Hands Of Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy At Ceremony Honoring Police Officers Who Defended Capitol On January 6th
Police officers and family members declined to shake the hands of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on Tuesday to honor those who defended the Capitol amid the January 6th attack. Video of the ceremony showed recipients shaking hands with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) but not McConnell and McCarthy. The event was carried by CNN and MSNBC, and Fox News joined in later. Ken Sicknick, the brother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the attack, told CBS News that he did not shake...
