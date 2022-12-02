Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Overwatch 2’s season 2 battle pass goes live: here’s what’s in it
Overwatch 2’s second season of content is live, bringing new tank hero Ramattra and new Escort map Shambali to Blizzard’s free-to-play hero shooter. Season 2 of Overwatch 2 also brings with it a new battle pass, with — just like season 1 — 80 tiers of unlockable goodies for players who pay for the premium version of the pass.
Polygon
How to watch The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.
Polygon
Overwatch 2 will make it easier to earn its new season 2 hero for free
Overwatch 2’s second season launches Tuesday, bringing with it a new tank hero, a new map, and a new battle pass. Season 2 will also see a substantial change in how — or rather how quickly — Blizzard will let players who don’t pay for the game’s premium battle pass get access to its new hero, Ramattra. Unlike Kiriko, season 1’s new hero, who could be unlocked at battle pass level 55, Ramattra will be available to all players who reach level 45 in Overwatch 2’s new battle pass.
Polygon
Fortnite Chapter 4 brings a whole new map and Geralt of Rivia in the battle pass
Fortnite just got a whole new map as part of the launch for its latest chapter. Along with the fresh battle royale island, Fortnite Chapter 4 season 1 also adds new weapons, new powers, and a new battle pass that includes Doom Slayer and Geralt of Rivia. The season started about a day after Chapter 3’s finale event and will run until March 10.
Polygon
The 11 biggest changes in Dwarf Fortress’ Steam release
With Dwarf Fortress’ Steam release, a few big things are different. For experienced players, it might take some time to adjust. Below, we’ll give you the 11 biggest changes we noticed after putting a quarantined-with-COVID amount of hours into the original version and about 40 hours into the Steam release.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Wooper be shiny?
For Dec. 6, 2022, Wooper will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double Stardust for catching Pokémon. And yes, Wooper can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Wooper’s shiny form is an adorable pink, making it look more like an axolotl, the real-world creature it’s based off. Quagsire turns a deeper magenta, but it’s still quite cute. Wooper does have a regional form, Paldean Wooper, but there’s no confirmation of when we’ll get it added to Pokémon Go. This Spotlight Hour is for the regular Wooper, from the Johto region introduced in Pokémon Gold and Silver.
Polygon
Can you Nuzlocke Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
The Nuzlocke challenge is a fan-favorite way to play through Pokémon games. The premise is simple: You can only catch the first Pokémon you encounter in each area, and if a Pokémon faints in battle, you can’t use it again for the rest of the run. The Nuzlocke requires a combination of luck and skill — and it relies very heavily upon random number generation.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s secret weapon is this dumb flamingo named Flamigo
Flamigo, the flamingo-inspired Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, has turned quite a few heads. When the games first came out, Flamigo caught flack from fans as some described its look as “bland” and lazy, because it basically looks like a real-life flamingo. But now, players have come around to the bird because it distinguished itself as a viable candidate for competitive Pokémon, making it a powerful ’mon in its own right.
Polygon
Where to find the Elemental Rods in Marvel’s Midnight Suns
In order to explore the Abbey in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you must first obtain the Words of Power. You can call on Atum with the second Word of Power, which allows you to reveal hidden objects around you. But first, you must locate all of the elemental rods, which can be tricky to find. Keep along with our guide to find each elemental rod and unlock the power of Atum.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Academy Ace Tournament guide
After rematching the gym leaders in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll be able to participate in the Academy Ace Tournament, which pits you against the students and faculty of your school. This serves as a bit of a replacement for being able to rematch the Elite Four, as...
Polygon
Dreamlight Valley’s Switch performance is a priority as Toy Story update goes live
It’s winter in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Snow wilts tree branches, and the city square is strung up with lights and other holiday decorations. On Tuesday, Gameloft released a new Disney Dreamlight Valley update, adding new holiday decorations and recipes alongside the long-awaited Toy Story update with beloved heroes Woody and Buzz Lightyear.
Polygon
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is a vital reimagining in the revered saga
Experiencing one of the most crucial components of the lauded Final Fantasy 7 saga has been more difficult than it should be in the last few years. Until recently, playing the original Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7, which came out 15 years ago, required the long-since discontinued PlayStation Portable. If you didn’t already have it, you’d likely have to pay around $250 to experience one game. Thankfully, we now have Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, the definitive — and accessible — way of experiencing the prequel to one of the most revered games of all time, and its thrilling modern remake.
Polygon
Destiny 2: Season of the Seraph patch adds loads of craftable weapons
The year may be almost out, but a new Destiny 2 season is starting up again. Destiny 2: Season of the Seraph takes players back to Mars as they attempt to awaken the Warmind. As usual, there’s far more to talk about than just the new season and its various activities. Season of the Seraph is packed with new seasonal and raid weapons to craft, as well as a new dungeon, changes to the comp playlist, Exotic balance changes, and more. Let’s dive into it.
Polygon
Why it’s worth checking out the Crater, God of War Ragnarök’s biggest area
The Crater is easily the largest area in all of God of War Ragnarök. It’s located in the northwest corner of Vanaheim, and you won’t be able to see it on the map — let alone get there — until you’ve really made a dent in the game’s main story. It’s got three zones (the Plains, the Jungle, and the Sinkholes), and each are packed with side content for you to adventure through as you approach the titular Ragnarök.
Polygon
Support for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is coming to an end
Support for CD Projekt Red’s Gwent: The Witcher Card Game will wind down and conclude at the end of 2023, the studio announced on Sunday. From 2024 on, a small CDPR team will support the game at a maintenance level, while the Gwent community will be given tools to continue balancing and playing the game. The 72 cards coming in three expansions in 2023 will be the last new cards added to the game.
Polygon
How to print The Rise of the Video Game Union zine
“The Rise of the Video Game Union” is our all-in-one explainer on why game workers are unionizing. We’ve created a zine of the story that is licensed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 United States license (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0 US), which permits distribution of the zine provided that it is not altered or modified, or used commercially. That means you’re free to print it and share copies in your community!
Polygon
Portal’s ray-tracing upgrade makes it weirdly scary
Can a remaster change a video game’s genre? After a couple of hours with Portal’s free ray-tracing update, I’m tempted to say yes. The original Portal is on the short list for “funniest video games ever made.” Released in 2007 as a spinoff of Half-Life, this bite-sized first-person puzzle game grabbed the humor from its parent series and yanked it from the periphery into the spotlight. You play as Chell, a human lab rat, who gradually outsmarts a malevolent artificial intelligence named GLaDOS who talks like Siri by way of Mitch Hedberg. You use little more than your wits, Chell’s physical fitness, and a nonlethal “gun” that, instead of bullets, shoots a pair of interconnected portals. It’s as thrilling as it is cartoonish, best remembered for a cake meme and its closing credits pop song written by humorist musician Jonathan Coulton.
Polygon
Dwarf Fortress’ Steam version immediately punched me in the gut
All my animals are dying and my master craftswoman is depressed. Such is the state of my current Dwarf Fortress run. I’ve accidentally made a civilization of drunken vegans, too, since I can’t quite grasp how the hunting system works. Everyone seems pretty happy eating plants and drinking alcohol, though. Everyone except Rakust Locuntun. Every day, she wakes and makes masterwork furnishings. But she misses her family, and simple conversation with friends rarely fulfills her. All around Rakust, her inebriated peers rejoice at the installation of a new tavern, but she can’t find it in herself to care. She dutifully goes back to work, knowing full well the tavern and its revelry won’t satisfy her — that nothing will.
Polygon
Microsoft raising Xbox first-party game prices to $70
Microsoft is raising the price of first-party Xbox games in 2023, from $59.99 to $69.99, the company has confirmed to Polygon. IGN first reported the news. The new higher price will apply for games like Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield, Turn 10 Studios’ Forza Motorsport, and Arkane’s Redfall, all of which are due next year.
Comments / 0