Pueblo awarded $774,000 through state's new public safety grant program

Colorado Springs Mayor’s office accepting applications for city government fellowship
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs city leaders are calling on residents to apply for an opportunity to explore city government. It's called the Mayor's Civic Leaders Fellowship, and it's designed to introduce future civic leaders to the inner workings of city government with an emphasis on leadership. But also to teach residents firsthand The post Colorado Springs Mayor’s office accepting applications for city government fellowship appeared first on KRDO.
Organizer of largest Club Q GoFundMe says 100% of donations will go to survivors, victims
A GoFundMe account set up for Club Q victims by Denver business owner Faith Haug had topped $837,000 by mid-weekend, and on Sunday Haug announced a “significant update” about how the funds are being managed and distributed, thanks to a new partnership with a national nonprofit. The largest...
Pueblo's proposed anti-abortion ordinance comes with legal questions
The Pueblo City Council this week approved on first reading a proposed ordinance that could ban abortion within city limits, with some councilmembers and Colorado law experts questioning its legality. The ordinance seems to be the first proposed municipal anti-abortion law brought forth in Colorado, drawing residents and activists on...
Pueblo declares temporary shelter emergency
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Due to low and freezing temperatures forecasted by the the National Weather Service, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo. The declaration starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and ends at 7 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 3. The emergency […]
Cañon City Police receive first law enforcement drone
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) has received their first Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) drone thanks to a gift from UAV technology company Airborne Works. CCPD posted about the drone on Facebook on Friday, Dec. 2. CCPD said the drone will help expand the department’s response platform in a variety of […]
What's next for accused Club Q shooter
The person accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding more than a dozen others at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs made the first of what will be numerous appearances in court last month, but what does the road ahead look like for the 22-year-old?. Anderson Aldrich's first...
Anderson Lee Aldrich: A history of family travail, personal violence
During Anderson Aldrich's 22 years, his family led a gypsy-like existence hop-scotching between California, Colorado, Texas and back to Colorado again. His grandparents, who had a big part in raising Aldrich, left him behind when they moved to Florida in fall, 2021. Records show that his life started with an early divorce followed by series of family squabbles and a checkered educational history.
Federal Grand Jury indicts 7 Southern Colorado residents on drug and weapons charges
DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces the indictments of Leonard Singleton, age 44; Jaime Sanchez, age 39; Gabriel Sanchez, age 36; Jose Baeza, age 39; Stephanie Barker, age 38; Leanne Wilson, age 25; and Augustine Gallegos, age 36, after a 10-month federal investigation into drug trafficking in Colorado Springs.
Springs Rescue Mission offering beds to get homeless off the streets
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As it continues to get colder, Springs Rescue Mission is offering more beds to anyone that is homeless. The Center is also working to address the rising homeless problem in our area. This is a Co-ed shelter meaning men and women can both come there for help and support. Anyone younger than 18 will have to reach out to the Salvation Army for services.
Firefighters respond to shopping center fire in southern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire on the roof of a shopping center Saturday morning in the southern part of the city. Firefighters said at about 7:20 a.m that crews were on scene at the shopping center near Highway 115 and Cheyenne Meadows Road. According to firefighters, a natural gas heating unit on the roof was on fire.
Bicyclist dead after crash southeast of Colorado Springs
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - A cyclist was killed in a crash southeast of Colorado Springs. State Patrol responded to a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. Sunday on a cyclist hit by a car at the intersection of Powers and Fontaine. The cyclist died at the scene. The crash remains under...
Club Q accused shooter’s possible criminal past shines spotlight on Colorado’s sealed records laws
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A point of frustration for many community members since the Club Q shooting has been the limited information available regarding the suspected shooter's past criminal interaction with police. In June 2021, the 22-year-old accused killer was arrested on five felony charges for making bomb threats. At that time, the El The post Club Q accused shooter’s possible criminal past shines spotlight on Colorado’s sealed records laws appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs woman pleads guilty to death of high school student from Fentanyl
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Alexis Nicole Wilkins, age 27, of Colorado Springs, pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl, resulting in death. According to the plea agreement, on December 3, 2021, a juvenile overdosed during class at...
USAFA Band to host free holiday concerts for the public
(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) Band is set to host free concerts in December for the public, as part of its Holly & Ivy holiday performances. The concerts are set to begin on Monday, Dec. 5 and the USAFA Band will perform all across Colorado including; Colorado Springs, […]
Firefighters on scene of structure fire on East Woodmen
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a working structure fire Sunday afternoon on Dec. 4. CSFD says it is working with the Falcon Fire Department (FFD) on a ‘fully involved structure’ in the area of East Woodmen Road and North Markesheffel. FFD has two water tenders, two brush […]
EXPLAINER: What do we know about the Colorado bomb threat?
DENVER — (AP) — More than a year before police say Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes.
Motorcyclist injured in south Colorado Springs crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after falling in the roadway Sunday. Police say the rider fell at Hancock Expressway and Union, and then an oncoming car ran over his motorcycle. It’s not yet clear if the rider was hit too. As of 1...
7 indicted on drug trafficking
Queer friends of Colorado Springs highlights community. Queer friends of Colorado Springs highlights community. Woman killed identified from 5 car crash on Powers. Woman killed identified from 5 car crash on Powers. Wind damages trees, power lines in Colorado Springs. Wind damages trees, power lines in Colorado Springs. Sharing the...
Beulah Yule Log Festival to honor 67 years of tradition
(BEULAH, Colo.) — The Beulah Yule Log Festival will continue its historic holiday tradition for the 67th year on Sunday, Dec. 11. The festival will take place at the Pueblo Mountain Park Pavilion at 1 p.m. Participants will search for an eight-foot-long pine log that is hidden in the park months before the festival. The […]
Top wind speeds in Colorado: 105 mph clocked in Colorado Springs
High-speed winds have ripped through Colorado on Thursday and Friday, with highest speeds concentrated along the Interstate 25 corridor from New Mexico to Wyoming. According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the highest wind speed of 105 mph was clocked at the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in southwest Colorado Springs.
