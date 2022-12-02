USPS truck goes up in flames; Good Samaritan helps save mail

USPS truck goes up in flames in Dudley; Good Samaritan helps carrier save mail 00:20

DUDLEY - A United States Postal Service truck went up in flames in Dudley Friday morning - but the contents inside were saved.

Police said first responders were called to Dresser Hill Road at about 11:43 a.m. for a report of a mail delivery vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."

The mail carrier called dispatch for help and then started taking things out of the truck.

"A good samaritan assisted the mailman in saving all the mail and packages," police said.

No injuries were reported. There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.