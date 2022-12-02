ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dudley, MA

USPS truck goes up in flames; Good Samaritan helps save mail

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24wYVD_0jVc2cPY00

USPS truck goes up in flames in Dudley; Good Samaritan helps carrier save mail 00:20

DUDLEY - A United States Postal Service truck went up in flames in Dudley Friday morning - but the contents inside were saved.

Police said first responders were called to Dresser Hill Road at about 11:43 a.m. for a report of a mail delivery vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."

The mail carrier called dispatch for help and then started taking things out of the truck.

"A good samaritan assisted the mailman in saving all the mail and packages," police said.

No injuries were reported. There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

