985theriver.com
Sheriff ID’s Shelburn pedestrian killed by train
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Shelburn on Dec. 4. Cottom confirmed the incident happened around 8:25 p.m. at the Mill Street and Interurban Road intersection. Investigation revealed the woman had been walking west along Mill Street, and had just crossed the tracks as a northbound train approached the intersection.
985theriver.com
Investigation underway following firearm incident near West TH elementary school
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A statement was released this evening by VCSC Curriculum Coordinator Dr. Katelynn Moats Liebermann, addressing the Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School lockdown on Tuesday. “The Vigo County School Corporation is thankful for the response of all our first responders, including Sugar Creek...
985theriver.com
Vigo Co. Council approves both Saturn Petcare 10 year tax abatement resolutions
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Tuesday evening, the Vigo County Council approved both 10 year tax abatement resolutions for Saturn Petcare in a special meeting. The council vote was six to one on both resolutions. The 10 year personal property tax abatement, and the 10 year real property tax abatement. It comes after a public hearing on the resolutions.
985theriver.com
TH man arrested following pursuit, charged with stealing vehicle
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement Tuesday morning. According to Vigo County Chief Deputy Stephen Meng, the situation began when officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the 3000 block of Goldenrod Avenue. Meng said that a man was inside the vehicle at the time and refused to exit, instead choosing to drive away.
