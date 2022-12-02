DETROIT -- The Lions walloped the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 on Sunday at Ford Field. Here are three things we learned in the victory, Detroit’s fourth in five weeks. Amon-Ra St. Brown is still WR1 in Detroit. For now, at least. Jamo is comin’ of course, and that speed is undeniable. “As time goes, (Jameson Williams) will be that guy,” quarterback Jared Goff said. “He really will be. He’s got everything it takes to be that guy, that premier threat in this league, and I’m excited to watch him grow into that.” Sure thing. But on the day Williams made his NFL debut, St. Brown offered a stirring reminder that -- for now at least -- he remains WR1 in Detroit. He racked up 11 catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars, all game highs. He now has 431 receiving yards over the last month, which is topped by only Davante Adams across the league.

