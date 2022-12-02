Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Jameson Williams officially cleared to suit up for NFL debut; Romeo Okwara out
DETROIT -- Jameson Williams’ NFL debut is officially upon us. The Detroit Lions activated their prized rookie on Saturday, then cleared him to suit up a day later for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With that, the long, anguished wait for the speedy wideout is over. Just how...
MLive.com
The Lions are winning, healthy, and expected to get even healthier vs Vikings
DETROIT -- The Lions are winning. They’re also finally getting healthy. When they continue their playoff push next week against the division-leading Minnesota Vikings, they should be even healthier yet with the anticipated return of pass rusher Romeo Okwara.
MLive.com
Week 14 NFL picks straight up with odds & spread picks for all 13 games
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 14 kicks off with Thursday Night Football between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams, but 12 other games will...
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: On the stunning rise of the defense, Aidan Hutchinson’s amazing workload
ALLEN PARK -- The Lions allowed a league-worst 31.1 points in the first seven games of the season. They’ve allowed 19.8 points since. It has been one of the most stunning turnarounds in the league this season, and it has helped save their season. We start there with the...
MLive.com
MLive.com
3 things we learned: The amazing Amon-Ra St. Brown is still WR1 in Detroit
DETROIT -- The Lions walloped the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 on Sunday at Ford Field. Here are three things we learned in the victory, Detroit’s fourth in five weeks. Amon-Ra St. Brown is still WR1 in Detroit. For now, at least. Jamo is comin’ of course, and that speed is undeniable. “As time goes, (Jameson Williams) will be that guy,” quarterback Jared Goff said. “He really will be. He’s got everything it takes to be that guy, that premier threat in this league, and I’m excited to watch him grow into that.” Sure thing. But on the day Williams made his NFL debut, St. Brown offered a stirring reminder that -- for now at least -- he remains WR1 in Detroit. He racked up 11 catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars, all game highs. He now has 431 receiving yards over the last month, which is topped by only Davante Adams across the league.
Sources: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo might be OK for playoffs
Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't need surgery on his broken foot and could return in seven to eight weeks, opening the door to a possible playoff return, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Michigan State RB Jarek Broussard declares for NFL draft
Jarek Broussard will be one and done at Michigan State. The fifth-year senior running back who spent four seasons at Colorado before transferring to join the Spartans this year announced via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that he’s declaring for the NFL draft. Broussard had 63 carries for 298 yards...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State standout records first NFL touchdown catch
Connor Heyward recorded his first NFL touchdown catch on the same field as his last score in college. The former Michigan State standout and rookie tight end for the Steelers had a 17-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of Sunday’s 19-16 win against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
MLive.com
Jared Goff playing some of his best football since trade to Lions
ALLEN PARK -- Should the Detroit Lions draft a quarterback?. That’s a discussion that has been ongoing for the better part of three years now, and they’ve had three straight top-seven draft picks to do it. But they chose to build around their quarterback each time instead, first Matthew Stafford and then Jared Goff.
MLive.com
MLive.com
Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to miss playoff, declares for NFL Draft
Ohio State will once again be without a key weapon as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a former 5-star prospect who was named MVP at the 2022 Rose Bowl, announced Monday that he is ending his college career to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
MLive.com
Evaluating the Pistons through 25 games: The good, bad and ugly (record)
With their record at 6-19 through 25 games, one thing is obvious about the Detroit Pistons: they’re a bad basketball team. Despite their record, however, general manager Troy Weaver has constructed a young team filled with talent, and promise for the future. For starters, the Pistons nailed the NBA...
