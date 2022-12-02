Titans vs. Eagles final injury report: 3 ruled out for Tennessee
The Tennessee Titans held their final practice of the week on Friday in preparation for their business trip to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.
Friday’s also come with official injury designations, which gives us some clarity as to where everyone’s availability is trending for Sunday.
Ahead of the release of the injury reports, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced that three players had been ruled out: defensive lineman Denico Autry, cornerback Elijah Molden and wide receiver Cody Hollister.
For Autry, it’s his second missed game in a row and his timeline to return remains up in the air. Molden has missed much of the season with a nagging groin injury, something he spoke about after Friday’s practice.
The good news is center Ben Jones has been cleared from the concussion protocol and will suit up on Sunday. Jones has missed the last two games, and his absence has been noticeable.
When it comes to the Eagles, the biggest storyline to watch for them will be whether or not rookie defender Jordan Davis is activated to the Eagles’ 53-man roster ahead of Sunday.
“[Davis has] had a good week so far,” head coach Nick Sirianni said Friday. “Obviously don’t have to make a decision yet. I don’t tell you guys about that stuff yet. But he’s looking good. He’s looking good and we’re hopeful.”
Now that all that’s been covered, let’s take a closer look at who’s in, who’s out, and whose status is still up in the air as we inch closer to Sunday.
Titans' game statuses
Out
DL Denico Autry (knee)
CB Elijah Molden (groin)
WR Cody Hollister (neck)
Questionable
RB Hassan Haskins (hip)
DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle)
Doubtful
N/A
Eagles' game statuses
Out
CB C.J. Garnder-Johnson (kidney)
DE Robert Quinn (knee)
Questionable
N/A
Doubtful
N/A
