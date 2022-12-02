Read full article on original website
yourcentralvalley.com
One dead, one recovering after crash in Reedley: CHP
REEDLEY, Calif. ( ) – A 20-year-old man is dead following a car crash in Reedley Sunday morning, and his passenger is recovering in the hospital. The California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Manning Avenue, west of Kings River Road, around 9:40 a.m.
yourcentralvalley.com
Fiery crash on HWY 99 leaves woman dead, man arrested: CHP
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol is accused of colliding with a car on Highway 99, resulting in a fiery crash that killed the other driver, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its dispatch center received a...
KMPH.com
Driver wanted following hit and run in Tulare County
The California Highway Patrol is turning to the community for help after they say a man was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in Tulare County. According to Visalia CHP, officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to Avenue 280, just east of Road 140, after learning that a man was struck by a vehicle while walking on the south shoulder.
KMPH.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after suspected DUI crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person is dead, and another has been arrested after a suspected DUI crash in Fresno. Fresno CHP received a call around 11:10 p.m. of a caller reporting a “blacked out” Mitsubishi Galant blocking the center lane of Northbound Highway 99, just north of Clovis Avenue.
Witness video shows Fresno County Sheriff deputies tackling and striking suspected sideshow driver
A suspected sideshow driver is in custody and cell phone video obtained by Action News shows Fresno County deputies using force to take that suspect into custody.
KMPH.com
Driver arrested for narcotic sales after traffic stop in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Police say a driver was arrested for narcotic sales after police pulled him over Friday night in Fresno. Fresno Police Detectives say they were patrolling the area near Bullard and Cornelia Avenue when they pulled over a driver for multiple vehicle code violations. When the...
yourcentralvalley.com
Authorities search for missing 86-year-old Fresno man
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The family of missing 86-year-old Ulysses Carr continues to hope for the best as search and rescue teams expanded their search in southwest Fresno Saturday. Eight days after Carr went missing his son, Eric Carr, is staying strong. “I have that time where I...
1 Person Died in A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Police Department reported a pedestrian crash in Fresno on Thursday morning. The accident happened near Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue, west of Highway 99. According to Fresno Police Officials, a pedestrian was struck by a utility truck in central west Fresno.
Dinuba Police looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Dinuba Police Department are asking the public for assistance to identify a suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run that occurred in November. Officials say the fatal hit-and-run took place on November 19, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. and say that they believe the suspect’s vehicle is […]
Hanford Sentinel
New Hanford Police Department parking lot to hold up to 50 vehicles
Work continued this week on the new parking lot for the Hanford Police Department. When completed, the lot will be able to accommodate up to 50 police vehicles in a secure location next to the station. The lot and the entrance to the police station itself will have a fence...
Man shot in the arm in south Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm in south Fresno on Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say an African-American man in his 30s was in an apartment complex in the area of Elm Avenue and Church Avenue when an unidentified man […]
KMJ
Driver Arrested, Faces Several Charges Following High-speed Chase In Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KMJ) — A man now faces several charges following a high-speed chase with police in Merced. According to the Merced Police Department, an officer spotted a 2014 BMW Tuesday evening that was traveling at 80 miles an hour in the 2500 block of G Street. Officers say...
goldrushcam.com
Police Discover a Stolen Gun, Large Capacity Drum, and Drugs While Investigating a Group Gathered at a Fresno Apartment Complex
December 4, 2022 - Late Friday night, Northwest patrol officers were dispatched to an apartment complex regarding a group in the parking lot, specifically about a person with a firearm in his waistband. With the help of Air1 and K9, officers tactically approached, and the group was quickly detained. One...
KMPH.com
Man shot and killed Sunday in Hanford identified
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Hanford has been identified as 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo of Hanford. Hanford police were called to the area of Phillips and Third Streets near Hwy 198 around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a victim of a shooting.
goldrushcam.com
Stolen Firearm, Sawed-Off Shotgun, and Additional Gun Seized by Merced Police Serving a Search Warrant
December 4, 2022 - Merced –David Fierros (18) was arrested for weapons charges and possession of stolen property after a search warrant was served at his residence in Merced. On Friday, December 2nd, 3:56 P.M., Merced Police officers served a search warrant in the 5000 block of N Highway...
Attic fire damages house in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Fire Department said fire crews had to conduct fire operations cautiously after an electrical panel was tampered with prior to their arrival. Fire crews responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night to the 1800 block of West Lark Avenue. When fire crews arrived they reported no fire or smoke showing […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim of Hanford shooting, no suspect arrested
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and later died after he was found in Hanford was identified by police on Friday. According to police, 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo was found in the area of Phillips Street and Highway 198 on Sunday, November 27 following a report of a subject who had been shot. […]
KMPH.com
SWAT called out after man fires gun into air outside Visalia business, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — Visalia SWAT was called out after police say a man fired a gun into the air outside a business early Saturday morning in Visalia. Visalia Police officers were called out to a business at 2401 W. Caldwell Avenue around 2:08 a.m. for reports of a man with a gun and shots fired.
Madera Tribune
Officer-involved shooting incident under investigation
In an update, with more details emerging, to Wednesday’s story about a man dying in an officer-involved shooting, it was discovered the man was pointing a gun at people while outside a store. The Madera Police Department responded to a report of a man with a gun in the...
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex
A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
