Annual Kids Cruz Walmart shopping day with the JMA Foundation
Santa Clause is coming to town, and he was seen in Chesapeake today! He was visiting children in the Kidz Kruz thanks to the JMA Foundation for hosting their annual “shopping with kids' event.”
Singer collects for families in need ahead of holiday drag performance
K'Bana Blaq will take the stage as Vivian Valentine on Saturday, December 10, but first, he wants to make sure those without a home for the holidays can keep warm.
Newport News mayor kicks off 'Light at the Fountain' with official tree lighting
All in the community are invited to witness City Center being illuminated with Mayor Price officially lighting the holiday tree during a ceremony Saturday night.
Newport News kicks off 30th annual drive thru light show 'Celebration in Lights'
You can see 1,000,000 twinkling lights in Newport News Park this year for the annual Celebration in Lights drive-thru light show!
Christmas parade serves as a ray of light for Chesapeake
The Chesapeake Rotary Club held its annual Christmas Parade Saturday. Floats, music and holiday cheer were all on hand to celebrate the Christmas holiday.
Hampton Roads’ largest holiday train display opens in Virginia Beach
The Tidewater Big Train Operators' annual holiday show kicks off Friday evening and runs through December 10.
Businesses inside Military Circle Mall prepare to move
This comes after the city of Norfolk announced the mall would close on January 31.
peninsulachronicle.com
Urban Air Adventure Park Slated To Open In Newport News In 2023
NEWPORT NEWS-Urban Air Adventure Park, an indoor amusement facility, has been given the go-ahead to open a location on the Peninsula. On November 22, the Newport News City Council approved a conditional use permit to operate the facility in the Victory Crossing at Kiln Creek shopping center. Want to read...
WAVY News 10
Holiday Parade at the Beach promises a festive celebration
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Holiday Parade at the Beach Saturday promises to be a festive celebration of the holiday season. Keep an eye out for nearly 90 parade units, including giant balloons, marching bands, lighted floats, equestrian units, fire trucks, performing dance groups, motorcycles – and yes, the big man himself, Santa Claus.
Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning. TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday. The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Secret Santas for seniors needed for Happy Haulidays
The staff at Surry Equipment has been known since the 1950s for friendly, helpful service for everything from Massey Ferguson Tractors to New Holland Parts to NAPA auto parts. But, as Ag Manager Dawn Hooper explained recently, during the Holidays they also are wearing virtual Christmas elf hats as they prepare to fill the stockings of a group of folks often forgotten during the season of joy and giving.
Iota Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha honored with Highway Marker
NORFOLK, Va. — A highway marker has been Dedicated to the Iota Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in Norfolk. The marker stands at the First Baptist Church on Bute Street. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority, and Vice President Kamala Harris...
West End church giving away Christmas trees on Saturday
The six to seven feet Norway spruces will be arriving to the West End church on Friday and will given out while supplies last.
13newsnow.com
Keeping Norfolk clean: Student group works to protect the environment
In Norfolk, a group of 20 student volunteers is working to clean up the city. 13News Now photojournalist Bono Herrera shows us their efforts.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Public Works Hosting Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup Event
NEWPORT NEWS—Knowing that residents will be preparing their homes for cooler weather and being inside more frequently, the Newport News Public Works Solid Waste Division will hold a Household Hazardous Waste weeklong drop-off event Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 10 from 8am to 4pm. The event will provide...
This woman hoped to one day ride a bike. A stranger made it happen
An “amazing” 31-year-old woman in Chesapeake has just been gifted a bicycle, something she hasn’t had since she was a preschooler.
peninsulachronicle.com
Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Schedule Brings Seasonal Events To Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS—Starting last week during Thanksgiving and running through New Year’s Day, the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series is bringing the sights and sounds of the season to Newport News for residents and visitors alike to enjoy. Pronounced “enlighten,” the series includes three main events: Celebration in Lights...
Naval Station Norfolk-based helicopter squadron to fly Santa over Hampton Roads
The "Santa Flight" is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Santa will appear in the skies over all seven Hampton Roads cities.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach VA
In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.
3 Things to Do This Week: November 28-December 4
3 Things to Do This Week in Hampton Roads, events including Dirty Dancing live, Suffolk festival of lights, Chesapeake Christmas Parade
