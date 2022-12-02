ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Urban Air Adventure Park Slated To Open In Newport News In 2023

NEWPORT NEWS-Urban Air Adventure Park, an indoor amusement facility, has been given the go-ahead to open a location on the Peninsula. On November 22, the Newport News City Council approved a conditional use permit to operate the facility in the Victory Crossing at Kiln Creek shopping center. Want to read...
Holiday Parade at the Beach promises a festive celebration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Holiday Parade at the Beach Saturday promises to be a festive celebration of the holiday season. Keep an eye out for nearly 90 parade units, including giant balloons, marching bands, lighted floats, equestrian units, fire trucks, performing dance groups, motorcycles – and yes, the big man himself, Santa Claus.
Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning. TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday. The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.
Secret Santas for seniors needed for Happy Haulidays

The staff at Surry Equipment has been known since the 1950s for friendly, helpful service for everything from Massey Ferguson Tractors to New Holland Parts to NAPA auto parts. But, as Ag Manager Dawn Hooper explained recently, during the Holidays they also are wearing virtual Christmas elf hats as they prepare to fill the stockings of a group of folks often forgotten during the season of joy and giving.
Iota Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha honored with Highway Marker

NORFOLK, Va. — A highway marker has been Dedicated to the Iota Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in Norfolk. The marker stands at the First Baptist Church on Bute Street. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority, and Vice President Kamala Harris...
Newport News Public Works Hosting Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup Event

NEWPORT NEWS—Knowing that residents will be preparing their homes for cooler weather and being inside more frequently, the Newport News Public Works Solid Waste Division will hold a Household Hazardous Waste weeklong drop-off event Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 10 from 8am to 4pm. The event will provide...
Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Schedule Brings Seasonal Events To Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—Starting last week during Thanksgiving and running through New Year’s Day, the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series is bringing the sights and sounds of the season to Newport News for residents and visitors alike to enjoy. Pronounced “enlighten,” the series includes three main events: Celebration in Lights...
Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach VA

In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.

