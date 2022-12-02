ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Related
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling lawyer says lawsuits against Ohio County only option left

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three separate lawsuits have been filed in Ohio County alleging missing wages and other complaints involving pay. Nearly 40 Ohio County employees have filed the lawsuit and have named the Ohio County Commission as the defendant in all three. 7News spoke with attorney Teresa Toriseva Tuesday morning about the lawsuits that […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Four COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active cases dip

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday while the state’s active case total continued to decline. The new deaths raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,631, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Parkersburg Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Johnathon Earl Hamrick, 33, of Parkersburg, was sentenced today to seven years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 4, 2021, law enforcement...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Man charged for leading officers on pursuit in Stonewood

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit in Stonewood Monday afternoon. Officers saw 48-year-old Henry Hawkins, of Stonewood, driving a vehicle on Cost Ave. and Fourth St. in Stonewood on Monday around 3:30 p.m. and tried to perform a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint.
STONEWOOD, WV
WTRF- 7News

2 West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wajr.com

High-profile downtown Morgantown arrest takes down Philadelphia murder suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Multiple local agencies successfully made a felony arrest of a Philadelphia murder suspect in downtown Morgantown Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, at 2:30 p.m. members of the Morgantown Police Department’s Special Response Team aod the Mon Metro Drug Task Force took Ronald Johnson into custody without incident in the 300 block of High Street.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Fireball passes over Monongalia County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg man charged following police pursuit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man who was allegedly “high” has been charged after leading police on a pursuit in Harrison County last week. Officers saw a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Jamey Ritchie, Jr., of Clarksburg, speeding on Meigs Ave. in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Emergency water repairs shut down college campus

FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Regular operations at Fairmont State University have been forced to cease for the time being as emergency water repairs are made. A leak in the campus’ western loop has necessitated the shut off of water for the entire campus as repairs get underway. The...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Rockslide shuts down Taylor County road, no families affected

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A roadway in Taylor County is shut down indefinitely due to a rockslide. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, Taylor County Route 18, Upper Valley Falls, is closed at milepost 4.25 due to a rockslide. Officials said the road is impassible due to...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV

