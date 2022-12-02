Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Contractor who Defrauded 70-Plus Customers Out of Over $500,000 Heading to Prison
Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for defrauding over 70 customers out of more than a half a million dollars through his contracting businesses, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. “Mr. Glaspell was a shady contractor who took advantage of West Virginians...
Wheeling lawyer says lawsuits against Ohio County only option left
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three separate lawsuits have been filed in Ohio County alleging missing wages and other complaints involving pay. Nearly 40 Ohio County employees have filed the lawsuit and have named the Ohio County Commission as the defendant in all three. 7News spoke with attorney Teresa Toriseva Tuesday morning about the lawsuits that […]
wchstv.com
Four COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active cases dip
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday while the state’s active case total continued to decline. The new deaths raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,631, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
Clarksburg man admits to distributing fentanyl
A Clarksburg man Monday pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl in Harrison County.
Pagan Motorcycle Club president denied motion by WVSCA in Fairmont murder case
The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals upheld a ruling from lower court that led to the murder conviction of James Vincent, the former president of a local Pagan Motorcycle Club chapter.
Parkersburg Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Johnathon Earl Hamrick, 33, of Parkersburg, was sentenced today to seven years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 4, 2021, law enforcement...
wajr.com
Suspect in downtown Morgantown shots fired case pleads guilty to federal charge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A suspect in a downtown Morgantown shots fired case has entered a guilty plea to one count of unlawful possession of firearm, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Reece Shepard, 31, a person prohibited from having firearms, was arrested in the early morning hours of...
Ohio County employees, sheriff’s deputies, sue county over wages, COVID sick time
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County employees filed three separate lawsuits Monday against the Ohio County Commission alleging improper wage and payment issues, according to Teresa Toriseva of Toriseva Law, attorney for the plaintiffs. In the first complaint, 29 Ohio County sheriff’s deputies allege that they were denied at least one week of pay due […]
WDTV
Man charged for leading officers on pursuit in Stonewood
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit in Stonewood Monday afternoon. Officers saw 48-year-old Henry Hawkins, of Stonewood, driving a vehicle on Cost Ave. and Fourth St. in Stonewood on Monday around 3:30 p.m. and tried to perform a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint.
WLWT 5
Feds: Man sentenced to prison in connection with pipe bombs found on Ohio River tugboats
An Ohio man has been sentenced to prison in connection with pipe bombs found on tugboats on the Ohio River last year. Back in April, a federal jury found Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 42, of Marietta, guilty of placing pipe bombs on tugboats on the Ohio River, U.S. Department of Justice officials said.
Metro News
Monongalia County prosecutor calls for lawmakers to look at marital exemption language
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A county prosecutor is urging state lawmakers to take a look at removing marital exemption language when it comes to sexual assault allegations. Monongalia County Prosecutor Perri Jo DeChristopher addressed the Joint Standing Committee on the Judiciary during Monday’s legislative interim committee meetings. DeChristopher told...
DUI checkpoint planned for Randolph County
The Elkins detachment of the West Virginia State Police announced that it will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday.
Contractor sentenced for defrauding $500K from West Virginians
A Salem man who stole more than half a million dollars from victims in 14 counties in West Virginia was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday.
2 West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across […]
wajr.com
High-profile downtown Morgantown arrest takes down Philadelphia murder suspect
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Multiple local agencies successfully made a felony arrest of a Philadelphia murder suspect in downtown Morgantown Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, at 2:30 p.m. members of the Morgantown Police Department’s Special Response Team aod the Mon Metro Drug Task Force took Ronald Johnson into custody without incident in the 300 block of High Street.
WDTV
Fireball passes over Monongalia County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
WDTV
Clarksburg man charged following police pursuit
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man who was allegedly “high” has been charged after leading police on a pursuit in Harrison County last week. Officers saw a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Jamey Ritchie, Jr., of Clarksburg, speeding on Meigs Ave. in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.
Man who allegedly fired gun during bar altercation in Morgantown admits to federal charge
A man who allegedly fired a weapon during an altercation at a bar in Morgantown over the summer has admitted to federal firearm charges.
Emergency water repairs shut down college campus
FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Regular operations at Fairmont State University have been forced to cease for the time being as emergency water repairs are made. A leak in the campus’ western loop has necessitated the shut off of water for the entire campus as repairs get underway. The...
WDTV
Rockslide shuts down Taylor County road, no families affected
TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A roadway in Taylor County is shut down indefinitely due to a rockslide. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, Taylor County Route 18, Upper Valley Falls, is closed at milepost 4.25 due to a rockslide. Officials said the road is impassible due to...
