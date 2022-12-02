Read full article on original website
Three teens escape injury in St. George rollover crash
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are investigating after a rollover crash overnight involving three juveniles. A gray 2022 Honda Pilot driven by a 16-year-old male hit a tree and landed on its room, Officer Tiffany Mitchell, St. George Police, told Gephardt Daily.
ksub590.com
Cedar City Man Pleads No Contest In Gun Charges
A Ceder City man is pleading no contest after being accused of firing a weapon during an argument with a neighbor. Jonathan Kolvet is charged with one count of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm. If he sticks to the terms of his abeyance for 24 months, the charge will be dropped. The incident happened last month.
KSLTV
Four injured in head-on collision
HURRICANE, Utah — Four people were transported to a hospital after a head-on crash Monday. Officer Dan Raddatz with Hurricane City Police Department said the crash occurred on state Route 9, and traffic is limited to one lane in each direction. Raddatz said one car rolled on its side...
KSLTV
Southern Utah man accused of abusing girls at residential treatment program
TOQUERVILLE, Utah — A St. George man has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing two students while he was employed by a residential treatment center for troubled girls. Paul Anthony Nichols, 22, was booked into jail in Washington County Thursday and charged in 5th District Court on Friday...
ksub590.com
SWAT Team Called To St. George Neighborhood
Authorities say they had to call in the SWAT team to handle an incident over the weekend. It happened at in the neighborhood of Tamarisk Dr. and Basswood Circle on Saturday morning at about 10:30 a.m. Police called in the SWAT team after receiving reports that there was a potential threat of injury to others. St. George Police Department Sgt. Wade Johnson said the incident had a positive ending, but there's no word on what that was.
Woman airlifted to hospital after falling on Ivins hike
An elderly woman was airlifted to a hospital on Monday, Dec. 5, after she fell while hiking on Red Mountain in Ivins.
Gephardt Daily
Court documents: St. George murder victim shot after ordering drunk tenant to stop fighting female guest
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man has been booked into jail on charges including murder, after he allegedly shot his landlord through a glass door. Suspect Joel Curtis Flores, 42, has been charged on suspicion of:. Murder, a first-degree felony. Possession of...
KSLTV
Dancing for a cause with Casey Scott
OREM, Utah — A Utah County social media influencer who battled cancer is now organizing shows to help raise money for others who are also going through health trials. Casey Scott was live for KSL-TV’s morning broadcast, where he met with Tia Strokes and her crew at the Vault Dance Studio, where they prepared for their two shows this week.
Campus mourns student who fell to his death on Utah Tech campus
The campus of Utah Tech University is still in mourning after a student was killed over the weekend after falling from the balcony of a dormitory building.
ksub590.com
Suspect Arrested After Man Found Dead In St. George
A man is dead following a gunshot wound. Authorities say they found the man dead inside a St. George home in the area of 740 N. 1100 East. St George Police had gotten a call out about a domestic violence concern. A suspect has been arrested. There's no word on the identities of the men.
Gephardt Daily
St. George PD investigating Wed. night homicide
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night which apparently occurred as they rolled up on a domestic violence complaint. Events began at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers were summoned to 740 N. 1100 East, according to a departmental...
Utah Tech University student dies after falling from 5-story apartment balcony
A Utah Tech freshman is dead after what appears to be an accidental fall from a fifth-story apartment balcony on campus in the early morning hours, according to university officials.
Gephardt Daily
Cedar City police say man stabbed girlfriend multiple times in face, neck
CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County prosecutors have filed charges against a 29-year-old man accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in her face and neck. William McAmos Means was charged Monday with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, in...
viatravelers.com
14 Best Restaurants in St. George, Utah
While your visit to St. George, Utah, may be centered around the fantastic outdoor activities that encompass the area, you do have to eat, and lucky for you, this town has some of the best bites in the state of Utah. To discover the best restaurants in St. George, read our roundup below.
$10M ‘Post Malone House’ In St. George Utah Is Now For Sale
A couple years ago, there were a lot of rumors swirling around Washington County that Post Malone was set to move to St. George Utah. The rumors may have started when the house was built on a road named "Post Malone Drive" by someone on google maps. Or maybe it just started because we're from Utah and gossip is kind of our thing.
suindependent.com
Experience the Magic of Downtown Cedar City
Historic Downtown Cedar City during the holidays is a magical experience you won’t want to miss if you’re traveling through Southern Utah. Cedar City’s annual downtown lighting ceremony took place on Thanksgiving weekend and recently attracted several hundred residents and visitors to kick off the holiday season alongside thousands of dazzling lights, decorated Christmas trees, food trucks, live music, professional entertainment, and not to mention the arrival of Santa Claus by helicopter.
ksl.com
Wayback Burgers to open its first Utah location
ST. GEORGE — Southern Utahns will soon have a new burger and ice cream joint to patronize. Wayback Burgers — one of the nation's fastest-growing burger franchises — in November announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in St. George, making it the franchise's first Utah location.
