Kanab, UT

Gephardt Daily

Three teens escape injury in St. George rollover crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are investigating after a rollover crash overnight involving three juveniles. A gray 2022 Honda Pilot driven by a 16-year-old male hit a tree and landed on its room, Officer Tiffany Mitchell, St. George Police, told Gephardt Daily.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ksub590.com

Cedar City Man Pleads No Contest In Gun Charges

A Ceder City man is pleading no contest after being accused of firing a weapon during an argument with a neighbor. Jonathan Kolvet is charged with one count of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm. If he sticks to the terms of his abeyance for 24 months, the charge will be dropped. The incident happened last month.
CEDAR CITY, UT
KSLTV

Four injured in head-on collision

HURRICANE, Utah — Four people were transported to a hospital after a head-on crash Monday. Officer Dan Raddatz with Hurricane City Police Department said the crash occurred on state Route 9, and traffic is limited to one lane in each direction. Raddatz said one car rolled on its side...
HURRICANE, UT
ksub590.com

SWAT Team Called To St. George Neighborhood

Authorities say they had to call in the SWAT team to handle an incident over the weekend. It happened at in the neighborhood of Tamarisk Dr. and Basswood Circle on Saturday morning at about 10:30 a.m. Police called in the SWAT team after receiving reports that there was a potential threat of injury to others. St. George Police Department Sgt. Wade Johnson said the incident had a positive ending, but there's no word on what that was.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KSLTV

Dancing for a cause with Casey Scott

OREM, Utah — A Utah County social media influencer who battled cancer is now organizing shows to help raise money for others who are also going through health trials. Casey Scott was live for KSL-TV’s morning broadcast, where he met with Tia Strokes and her crew at the Vault Dance Studio, where they prepared for their two shows this week.
OREM, UT
ksub590.com

Suspect Arrested After Man Found Dead In St. George

A man is dead following a gunshot wound. Authorities say they found the man dead inside a St. George home in the area of 740 N. 1100 East. St George Police had gotten a call out about a domestic violence concern. A suspect has been arrested. There's no word on the identities of the men.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Gephardt Daily

St. George PD investigating Wed. night homicide

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night which apparently occurred as they rolled up on a domestic violence complaint. Events began at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers were summoned to 740 N. 1100 East, according to a departmental...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Cedar City police say man stabbed girlfriend multiple times in face, neck

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County prosecutors have filed charges against a 29-year-old man accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in her face and neck. William McAmos Means was charged Monday with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, in...
CEDAR CITY, UT
viatravelers.com

14 Best Restaurants in St. George, Utah

While your visit to St. George, Utah, may be centered around the fantastic outdoor activities that encompass the area, you do have to eat, and lucky for you, this town has some of the best bites in the state of Utah. To discover the best restaurants in St. George, read our roundup below.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
suindependent.com

Experience the Magic of Downtown Cedar City

Historic Downtown Cedar City during the holidays is a magical experience you won’t want to miss if you’re traveling through Southern Utah. Cedar City’s annual downtown lighting ceremony took place on Thanksgiving weekend and recently attracted several hundred residents and visitors to kick off the holiday season alongside thousands of dazzling lights, decorated Christmas trees, food trucks, live music, professional entertainment, and not to mention the arrival of Santa Claus by helicopter.
CEDAR CITY, UT
ksl.com

Wayback Burgers to open its first Utah location

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utahns will soon have a new burger and ice cream joint to patronize. Wayback Burgers — one of the nation's fastest-growing burger franchises — in November announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in St. George, making it the franchise's first Utah location.
SAINT GEORGE, UT

