ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Emhoff to host Jewish leaders for discussion of antisemitism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will host Jewish leaders this week to discuss a rise in antisemitism and efforts to fight hate in the United States. The White House roundtable on Wednesday follows a surge in anti-Jewish vitriol spread by a famous...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy