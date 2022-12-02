ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Collection Points and Mount Vernon Postal Workers Pick Up for Food For The Hungry Drive Day

MOUNT VERNON — 12 collection points and Mount Vernon Postal Workers are making it easy to donate to Food for the Hungry. The Food For The Hungry Drive Day is set for Friday, Dec 9, with collection points open from 9 AM-3 PM. Volunteers will be at each collection point collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations. The collection points include locations in Mount Vernon, Centerburg, Fredericktown, Danville, Howard/Apple Valley, and Gambier.
cleveland19.com

US Marshals increase reward for Ohio man wanted in murder of 4-year-old

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals have announced an increase in reward money to $10,000 for information that will lead to the arrest of Andre McCoy who is wanted for the murder of a 4-year-old. 22-year-old McCoy has been wanted since March 25, 2021, when he was indicted for...
themountvernongrapevine.com

Corrected – AG Yost’s Google Lawsuit Trial Date Set for 2024

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The trial in Ohio’s lawsuit against Google Search is scheduled to begin on May 14, 2024, in Delaware County Common Pleas Court, Attorney General Dave Yost announced today. The lawsuit, filed in June 2021, seeks to declare the powerful search-engine giant a common carrier, which...
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s deer gun season brings above-average numbers for hunters

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 72,000 deer were harvested during the most recent deer gun season in Ohio, more than 3,500 above the average during the past three years. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife says hunters checked 71,932 white-tailed deer at the conclusion of the week on Sunday, nearly 2,000 more than in 2021. The three-year average in Ohio is 68,534.
WLWT 5

Restrictions begin Tuesday on I-75 for traffic switch

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced overnight ramp and lane closures will take place along the interstate for a traffic switch this week. Crews will impart single-lane closures on northbound Interstate 75 from Glendale Milford Road to Sharon Road at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio

OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
WDTN

Giant antique sale benefits Ohio animal rescue

"It's amazing because people, first of all, they donate -- we had people in here yesterday purchasing who had donated items worth hundreds and hundreds of dollars, and they're in here buying more," said volunteer Sarah Carroll.
