themountvernongrapevine.com
12 Collection Points and Mount Vernon Postal Workers Pick Up for Food For The Hungry Drive Day
MOUNT VERNON — 12 collection points and Mount Vernon Postal Workers are making it easy to donate to Food for the Hungry. The Food For The Hungry Drive Day is set for Friday, Dec 9, with collection points open from 9 AM-3 PM. Volunteers will be at each collection point collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations. The collection points include locations in Mount Vernon, Centerburg, Fredericktown, Danville, Howard/Apple Valley, and Gambier.
cleveland19.com
US Marshals increase reward for Ohio man wanted in murder of 4-year-old
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals have announced an increase in reward money to $10,000 for information that will lead to the arrest of Andre McCoy who is wanted for the murder of a 4-year-old. 22-year-old McCoy has been wanted since March 25, 2021, when he was indicted for...
proclaimerscv.com
Ohio Man Buys A New Home, Finds the Decomposing Body of the Former Owner in the Basement
An Ohio man purchased a new home through a sheriff’s sale but only to find out the decomposing body of the former owner in the basement. Decomposing Body of the Former Owner was Found in the Basement. An Ohio man, who chose not to be named, bought a new...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Corrected – AG Yost’s Google Lawsuit Trial Date Set for 2024
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The trial in Ohio’s lawsuit against Google Search is scheduled to begin on May 14, 2024, in Delaware County Common Pleas Court, Attorney General Dave Yost announced today. The lawsuit, filed in June 2021, seeks to declare the powerful search-engine giant a common carrier, which...
‘I’m going to kill you:’ Suspect accused of kicking Ohio police officer with high heel
A woman faces multiple charges and is suspected of kicking a police officer in the leg with her high heel, vandalizing a police vehicle and resisting arrest.
Ohio announces demolition plans for 2,277 buildings in 42 counties: See the full list of impacted addresses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has revealed a list of 2,277 “blighted and vacant structures” throughout 42 Ohio counties that “will be demolished to pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities across the state.”. You can see the full list of...
Ohio’s deer gun season brings above-average numbers for hunters
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 72,000 deer were harvested during the most recent deer gun season in Ohio, more than 3,500 above the average during the past three years. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife says hunters checked 71,932 white-tailed deer at the conclusion of the week on Sunday, nearly 2,000 more than in 2021. The three-year average in Ohio is 68,534.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces Demolition Plans for Over 2,200 Blighted Buildings in Ohio
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 2,277 blighted and vacant structures in 42 counties will be demolished to pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities across the state. The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio House unanimously passes amendment that mandates 5-year sentence for vehicular manslaughter of firefighters
OHIO — The Ohio House voted to add an amendment to Senate Bill 185 that will require a minimum of a five-year sentence to someone convicted of vehicular manslaughter when the victim is a firefighter or EMT. This amendment came after Johnny Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, tragically passed away...
The coronavirus killed Republicans way more than Democrats in Ohio: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Yale research paper found that political affiliation in Ohio and Florida has emerged as a potential risk factor for death with COVID-19 – with Republicans more in danger of dying, likely due to vaccine hesitancy. We’re talking about how politics killed people on Today in...
WLWT 5
Restrictions begin Tuesday on I-75 for traffic switch
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced overnight ramp and lane closures will take place along the interstate for a traffic switch this week. Crews will impart single-lane closures on northbound Interstate 75 from Glendale Milford Road to Sharon Road at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
West Chester Rep. Jennifer Gross Asks Pastor to Banish 'Witchcraft' at Ohio Statehouse
The pastor also rallied House members against the "rulers of darkness."
Get ready to show your driver’s license at the polls. Ohio voter photo ID bill expected to pass during lame duck session
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A top Republican state lawmaker said Monday he expects that Ohio Republicans will tweak and pass a voter photo ID bill before the end of the year as part of a larger package of elections changes. The current version of Senate Bill 320 would create a...
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Both the United States and Ohio flags will be flown at half-staff from midnight to midnight on Dec. 7.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio
OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
WOUB
A former Ohio lawmaker floats an alternative to keep ‘special interests’ out of Ohio’s constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — As Ohio lawmakers consider a proposal that would make it harder to pass constitutional amendments at the ballot box by requiring the issue get a 60% vote, one former legislator thinks there’s another option that should be considered. GOP lawmakers sponsoring the...
Ohio doctor: Misinformation contributing to state's measles outbreak
While Ohio’s measles outbreak climbs to 56, with 20 hospitalizations of unvaccinated children and babies, state lawmakers continue to hear legislation that would ban all vaccine requirements
Giant antique sale benefits Ohio animal rescue
"It's amazing because people, first of all, they donate -- we had people in here yesterday purchasing who had donated items worth hundreds and hundreds of dollars, and they're in here buying more," said volunteer Sarah Carroll.
Kroger adds Mix Food Halls to bring new options to dinner tables
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — If you’ve ever asked a friend, family member, or co-worker, “what do you want to eat?” You’re familiar with the disappointment when their answer isn’t what you may have been hoping to hear. It’s why one grocery giant in Ohio is trying to help solve that familiar dilemma with the simple […]
cleveland.com
Proud Boys, white supremacists protest of canceled drag story time event in Ohio among several across country
COLUMBUS, Ohio – “Life, liberty, victory!” chanted a group of balaclava-clad men known as Patriot Front, some holding shields, marching two abreast on Saturday through the tony neighborhood of Clintonville. They comprised one of about four militaristic demonstrations that popped up outside a canceled event, in which...
