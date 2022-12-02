Read full article on original website
Dagan Hampton
Dagan John Hampton, 44, died at 11:02 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home in Elsah, IL. Born December 22, 1977, in Alton, IL, he was the son of John Frederich and Janet Sue (Poe) Hampton of Grafton, IL. Along with his parents, he is survived by a son, Colton John Hampton and co-parent, Amy Lewis of Crestwood, MO, a brother, Greg Hampton (Tarah) of Godfrey, and a sister, Lisa Viviano (Tim) of Godfrey. In addition, he is survived by four nieces, Lylah, Amelia, Maria, and Eliana and one nephew, Leo, and many close friends.
Richard White
Richard Lee White, 76, died at 6:10 p.m. Monday, December 5, 202 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born June 16, 1946 in Alton, he was the son of Archie B. and Viola (Hayes) White. Mr. White served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge #25. He retired as a machinist for Olin Brass after 41 ½ years of service. On May 18, 1991 he married the former Roberta K. Wallace in Godfrey. She survives. Also surviving are two sons, Justin R. White (Christy) of Godfrey and Jeremy White of Edwardsville, and two grandchildren, Gabe and James White. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military honors. Memorials may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Frances Burch
Frances Burch, 89, of Jerseyville, died at 11:07 p.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at White Hall Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be in Kane...
Vasil Klyasheff
Vasil “Bill” Paul Klyasheff, 99, of Valley Park, MO died on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Cape Albeon Assisted Living in Valley Park, MO. He was born on November 3, 1923 in Granite City, IL to Paul and Milka (Savoff) Klyasheff. Bill married Ethel Snodell in St. Louis,...
John Bolin
John M. Bolin, 93, of Alton, IL passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 3:37 pm at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy. He was born on February 21, 1929, in Cannelton, Indiana, the son of John W. and Helen (Suter) Bolin. On September 2, 1950, John married Alice E. Budde in Alton, IL. She preceded him in death on August 2, 2014.
Tonya Fester
Tonya L. Fester, 37, of Bowling Green, MO, passed away on November 29, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO, after a hard fought battle with cancer. She loved cooking, writing, playing video games, and spending time with her family and friends. She had a heart of gold and will be sadly missed.
Jimmy Tungett
After a short illness and with a lonely spirit, Jimmy Allen Tungett passed away surrounded by his family. He was born December 10, 1936 on Edsall Street, in Alton, Illinois to Earl Eugene and Alfretta Lucille (Camp) Tungett. He was a very hard-working man with an amazing poetic wit and one of his biggest prides was his family. Fresh out of high school, Jim spent two years stationed in Germany while serving in the Army. He retired after working 30 years working at Laclede Steele as a pipefitter Foreman and then went to work at Cope Plastics, Inc.
Anna Szedlar
Anna Mary Szedlar, 102, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:49 p.m. at Gateway Regional Medical Center on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born April 2, 1920, in Granite City, Illinois, a daughter of the late Adolph and Anna (Kerschbaum) Keck. She married Frank A. Szedlar on April 10, 1940, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granite City and he passed away on February 27, 2006. She retired from the Granite City High School after 25 years of dedicated service in the cafeteria. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Anna enjoyed her younger days of playing ball, her many travels to Florida with her husband and days of cooking and baking. She cherished her two granddaughters and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. She is survived by a son, Robert F. Szedlar of Seminole, Florida; two granddaughters, Amber Szedlar of Bel Air, Florida and Falon Szedlar of New York; nieces and nephews, Sandy Papp of Granite City, Janet Heinz of Godfrey, Judy Lubak of Alton, Teddy Keck of Edwardsville and Charles Thomas of Bunker Hill; other nieces; nephews; extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sophia Thomas and two brothers, Charles Keck and Adolph Keck.
William O’Rourke
William R. “Bill” O’Rourke, 97, of Maryville, Illinois passed away at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home. He was born June 18, 1925, in De Soto, Missouri, a son of the late Eugene William and Myrtle Jane (Lovett) O’Rourke. He married the love of his life, Helen Mae (Klueter) O’Rourke on September 8, 1956, in Granite City, Illinois and she passed away on January 10, 2022. He retired from Granite City Steel after many years of dedicated service as a metal smith. The United States Army Air Corp veteran proudly served his country during World War II serving in the Philippines and was the recipient of a Purple Heart, three Bronze Stars and several medals and other recognitions. William was a faithful member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed tending to his property and always tinkering with something. He was proud of his Irish heritage, was a car enthusiast and enjoyed watching old westerns. Family was the center of his life and he will be remembered for the love and special times shared with them. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Bruce Cope of Maryville and Jean and Joe Wilson of Edwardsville; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Deborah O’Rourke of Maryville; three granddaughters, Kelly and Eric Houston, Katie and Zac Sandefer and Keira Cope; a grandson, Sean and Hannah O’Rourke; three great grandchildren, Lorelai, Connor and Declan Houston; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 65 years and his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia O’Rourke; a son, Michael O’Rourke; two granddaughters, Meagan O’Rourke and Stefanie Clark; a brother, Eugene A. O’Rourke and two sisters, Agnes Jones and Cecilia Courtois.
Lewis & Clark expedition celebrated this weekend
Pioneers will gather at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Hartford next Saturday and Sunday to celebrate the 219th anniversary of the Lewis and Clark Expedition's arrival at their Illinois winter encampment Camp River Dubois. The event is free and open to the public and activities will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. inside the Interpretive Center.
Contract employee dies at Wood River Refinery
One person is dead and another injured after an accident this morning at the Wood River Refinery. The deceased has been identified by the Madison County Coroner’s Office as 47-year-old Chad L. Crabtree of Owensboro, Kentucky. He was on the job site as the project manager. According to information...
Wood River Eagle Scout honored at meeting
East Alton-Wood River high school junior Timothy Melton, a member of Boy Scout Troop 16 of the Greater St. Louis Area Council, received his Eagle Scout rank in November. And thanks to Melton, the Upper Alton Baptist Church and Preschool got a new playground. Melton’s Eagle Scout leadership project included updating the playground where he attended preschool.
Christmas Walk returns to Bethalto Dec. 11
For many Decembers, people have strolled the old downtown streets of Bethalto during the Bethalto Spirit Victorian Christmas Walk next Sunday. But this year, they’ll be on the sidewalk as village leaders decided against blocking streets in the area. Bethalto Spirit member Kathy Wilson heads the committee that has...
IDOT Godfrey roundabout meeting today
The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold an informational open house meeting today (Mon) on the Godfrey Roundabout project. The plan as it stands now is to move forward with a complete closure of Delmar Avenue in the area of Pierce Lane where double-roundabouts will be created. There have been some recent concerns about the plan, but IDOT says the wheels are already in motion.
Wreaths Across America
Your browser does not support the audio element. Margaret Hopkins with the Alton Wreaths Across America joins the show to talk about the public ceremony on Dec. 17.
