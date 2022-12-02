Read full article on original website
Harry and Meghan accept 'Ripple of Hope' human rights award
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan accepted a human rights award at a "Ripple of Hope" gala in New York where they were honoured for addressing racial injustice and mental health.
How Asian Streamer Viu Is Fighting Off Global Competition With Youth Focus, Hot Content Trends: K-drama, Boys’ Love & Rising Thai Wave
EXCLUSIVE: Pan-regional streaming service Viu, owned by Hong Kong telco and media group PCCW, has been one of the biggest local success stories in Southeast Asia, holding its own against the entrance of global giants including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. The streamer is number one in terms of monthly active users (MAUs) across Southeast Asia, according to data from Media Partners Asia (MPA), and number three in paid subscribers behind Disney+ and Netflix. In the first half of 2022, Viu’s MAUs grew by 23% to 60.7 million, while paid subscribers increased by 31% to 9.1 million. Viu’s ‘freemium’ business model...
Analysis-Vietnam shifts gears on arms trade as it loosens ties with Russia
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam is eyeing a major defence shift as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian arms and launch a push to export locally made weapons, officials and analysts said, with possible buyers in Africa, Asia - and potentially even Moscow.
Lefties across borders - The Mandhana influence on Litchfield's rise
The Australia teenager has heaped praise on the India batter for the insights she shared during their time together in the WBBL
China is making 10 changes to its zero-COVID policy in another rollback of the restrictions that sparked protests nationwide
The Chinese government said it will "scientifically" divide areas of risks, locking down units and households instead of towns and cities.
S. Korea sees easing disruption as truckers' strike extends
Officials say South Korea's economy is recovering from the initial shock of a nationwide walkout staged by thousands of cargo truckers, even as their strike reached its 14th day on Wednesday amid a stalemate with the government over freight fare issues
