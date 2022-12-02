Read full article on original website
Internet is still slow and expensive in some parts of Alaska
Rural Alaska's Internet access is twice as expensive as it is in Anchorage and much slower. Federal grants are bridging that gap, but the most remote communities are still years away from access.
Arizona is set to finally make its election results official today
Arizona certifies its midterm election results today. They plan to affirm the vote of the people despite an effort to stop it. Republican officials in a rural county have refused to certify their local results by the legal deadline. The move set off multiple lawsuits and was the most dramatic effort this year to reject a democratic election.
Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88
A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods has gone quiet. Mary Norbert Korte has died. She spent five decades living in a cabin among the trees she sought to protect, typing out her poems on a manual typewriter. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARY NORBERT...
How a farm in Arizona is helping people overcome grief
A grief counselor in Arizona who has a heart for abused animals started a sanctuary for grieving people. She calls it a Carefarm. Ryan Heinsius of KNAU paid the farm a visit. And just a warning - the story discusses alleged domestic violence against children that some listeners might find disturbing.
Georgia voters head back to the polls for the state's U.S. Senate runoff election
The seemingly endless campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia is finally ending. Today voters make a final decision about whether to reelect Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock or send Republican Herschel Walker to Washington. WABE's Sam Gringlas reports from Atlanta on the last days of the runoff election. SAM GRINGLAS, BYLINE:...
CT flu cases surge since Thanksgiving; highest among New England states
Since the start of the current flu season, Connecticut has had 12,000 flu cases and 153 hospitalizations for the illness. The state Department of Public Health confirmed the first death of a resident in New London County due to influenza this season. In fact, Connecticut has the highest number of...
CT’s revenues are finally growing faster than its debt, analysts say
For years, Connecticut’s government finances have been a sinking ship, taking on debt faster than tax revenues would grow to pay it off. But while uncertainty still looms over the global economy, analysts told legislators Monday the furious fiscal bailing they’ve done in recent years was not in vain.
The clock is ticking for Massachusetts lawmakers to pass another supplemental budget bill
The clock is ticking for Massachusetts lawmakers to pass another supplemental budget bill. It's been a couple of weeks since Gov. Charlie Baker filed a supplemental budget request to fund emergency shelters for migrant and refugee families and also support communities hosting migrant and refugee school-age children. This latest supplemental...
