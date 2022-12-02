Read full article on original website
Witness video shows Fresno County Sheriff deputies tackling and striking suspected sideshow driver
A suspected sideshow driver is in custody and cell phone video obtained by Action News shows Fresno County deputies using force to take that suspect into custody.
KMPH.com
Driver arrested for narcotic sales after traffic stop in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Police say a driver was arrested for narcotic sales after police pulled him over Friday night in Fresno. Fresno Police Detectives say they were patrolling the area near Bullard and Cornelia Avenue when they pulled over a driver for multiple vehicle code violations. When the...
goldrushcam.com
Stolen Firearm, Sawed-Off Shotgun, and Additional Gun Seized by Merced Police Serving a Search Warrant
December 4, 2022 - Merced –David Fierros (18) was arrested for weapons charges and possession of stolen property after a search warrant was served at his residence in Merced. On Friday, December 2nd, 3:56 P.M., Merced Police officers served a search warrant in the 5000 block of N Highway...
goldrushcam.com
Police Discover a Stolen Gun, Large Capacity Drum, and Drugs While Investigating a Group Gathered at a Fresno Apartment Complex
December 4, 2022 - Late Friday night, Northwest patrol officers were dispatched to an apartment complex regarding a group in the parking lot, specifically about a person with a firearm in his waistband. With the help of Air1 and K9, officers tactically approached, and the group was quickly detained. One...
IDENTIFIED: Victim of Hanford shooting, no suspect arrested
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and later died after he was found in Hanford was identified by police on Friday. According to police, 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo was found in the area of Phillips Street and Highway 198 on Sunday, November 27 following a report of a subject who had been shot. […]
KMPH.com
Man killed following collision in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed early Sunday morning following a collision in Fresno County. The California Highway Patrol says officers were called to Mt. Whitney and Fatima Avenues in the community of Laton regarding a collision around 3:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they learned that...
KMPH.com
Man shot and killed Sunday in Hanford identified
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Hanford has been identified as 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo of Hanford. Hanford police were called to the area of Phillips and Third Streets near Hwy 198 around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a victim of a shooting.
WATCH: Man accused of fatally shooting 9-month-old attacked in Merced court
A California man facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting a 9-month-old baby, killing him, was attacked in court on Thursday moments before his arraignment.
yourcentralvalley.com
Authorities search for missing 86-year-old Fresno man
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The family of missing 86-year-old Ulysses Carr continues to hope for the best as search and rescue teams expanded their search in southwest Fresno Saturday. Eight days after Carr went missing his son, Eric Carr, is staying strong. “I have that time where I...
Suspect in August shooting in Atwater arrested, police say
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Atwater Police Department has announced an arrest for a shooting that happened in August following what investigators described as an unlawful firearms sale. On Monday, police say they served a search warrant in relation to a shooting that occurred near Joan Faul Park on August 9. Authorities say the incident […]
Chowchilla Police foil the plans of the Grinch, make arrest
Chowchilla police say the Grinch was not able to foil the Christmas parade plans because the Grinch is in custody this morning.
westsideconnect.com
Police raid illegal marijuana grow operation
A tip about a building in Newman being used to illegally grow marijuana led to a large seizure of marijuana and the arrest of two suspects by the Newman Police Department. The tip was regarding a building in the 2000 block of L Street. Newman Police Officer Bayer conducted the...
Dinuba Police looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Dinuba Police Department are asking the public for assistance to identify a suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run that occurred in November. Officials say the fatal hit-and-run took place on November 19, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. and say that they believe the suspect’s vehicle is […]
Man shot in the arm in south Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm in south Fresno on Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say an African-American man in his 30s was in an apartment complex in the area of Elm Avenue and Church Avenue when an unidentified man […]
KMJ
Early Morning Fight Leads To Gunfire, Attempted Murder Charge In Lemoore
LEMOORE, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is now on the lookout for a man they say is wanted for attempted murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home near Slough Drive and Jeff Road in Lemoore regarding a fight that had broken out Sunday just before 2 a.m.
GV Wire
Yosemite Squatter Suspected in Crime Spree Faces Stiff Federal Charges
Federal prosecutors are accusing Devin Michael Cuellar, 28, of trashing and stealing from a private residence in Yosemite National Park last year, as well as breaking gun possession prohibitions. A grand jury seated in Fresno returned a six-count indictment Thursday against Cuellar, charging him with being a felon in possession...
Hanford Sentinel
New Hanford Police Department parking lot to hold up to 50 vehicles
Work continued this week on the new parking lot for the Hanford Police Department. When completed, the lot will be able to accommodate up to 50 police vehicles in a secure location next to the station. The lot and the entrance to the police station itself will have a fence...
Thieves assault Kohl’s employee in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is currently searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing from Kohl’s and assaulting an employee. Police say around 8:00 p.m. a man and a woman went into the Kohl’s located at 3699 West Shaw Avenue. The suspects proceeded to select various clothes and load […]
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex
A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Geer Road in Turlock Area
Officials in the Turlock area reported a fatality following a recent hit-and-run pedestrian accident. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. along the 1200 block of Geer Road, according to officials. Details on the Hit-and-Run Accident Fatality in the Turlock Area. The Turlock Police Department noted that reports came in...
