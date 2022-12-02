Read full article on original website
Related
The next World Cup will jump to 48 teams. Is bigger better?
The next World Cup will be the biggest ever after world soccer body FIFA took the leap from a 32-team field to 48 teams in 2026
France's World Cup team is diverse, but the country has struggled with acceptance of immigrants
Teams in the World Cup quarterfinals do not include the United States, but they do include France. And that successful French team is diverse. It includes many people who are immigrants or descendants of immigrants, which is on the mind of a French filmmaker. Rokhaya Diallo says the French players are stars in that country, while other people of immigrant backgrounds are less accepted.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Blinken says US did not ‘enable’ Ukraine strikes inside Russia
US secretary of state says it ‘neither encouraged nor enabled’ drone strikes deep inside Russia that damaged long-range bombers
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0