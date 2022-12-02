ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France's World Cup team is diverse, but the country has struggled with acceptance of immigrants

Teams in the World Cup quarterfinals do not include the United States, but they do include France. And that successful French team is diverse. It includes many people who are immigrants or descendants of immigrants, which is on the mind of a French filmmaker. Rokhaya Diallo says the French players are stars in that country, while other people of immigrant backgrounds are less accepted.
