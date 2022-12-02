Read full article on original website
Related
SLCPD’s Pay-it-Forward event lavishes 50 children with holiday gifts, experiences
Fifty children selected from the Salt Lake School District spent their Saturday with Santa and shopping for Christmas presents, courtesy of the Salt Lake City Police Department's Pay-it-Forward program.
southsaltlakejournal.com
Which schools made the grade?
The recently released Utah School Report Card shows public and charter schools that were recognized for excellence, including area schools such as Academy of Math, Engineering and Science in Murray and Beehive Science & Technology Academy in Sandy, as well as how all schools can improve. Produced by the Utah...
West Jordan Journal
There is such a thing as a free lunch
The federally funded free and reduced school lunch program provides meals to students whose families can’t afford to pay full price. However, there are families who don’t qualify for the program but still struggle with the expense. “We’ve found, especially recently, there’s this population of students who do...
School district responds to shooting scare at Kearns High School
A photo alluding to a school shooting is circulating around social media, but the Granite School District says its investigation so far has not shown any credible threat to Kearns High School.
KSLTV
Canyons School District quickly switched to remote learning after Friday’s snowstorm
SALT LAKE CITY — Friday’s early morning storm impacted multiple school districts across the Wasatch Front. Several districts adjusted start times and some even canceled classes. Enough snow had accumulated on the roads in Canyons School District to prompt officials to take learning fully online. 34,000 students, 50...
kslnewsradio.com
Morning storms impact school schedules
SALT LAKE CITY– Severe weather conditions forcing schools to to adjust schedules Friday morning. Canyons School District announced a remote learning day for Friday due to dangerous road conditions. Summit Academy schools are also on a remote schedule. Salt Lake City, Alpine, Granite, Davis, Murray, Cache and Provo School...
Family-friendly Christmas events in Utah
Here’s a running list of Christmas-themed activities and events in Utah that families can enjoy together during this holiday season.
Park City resort offers dinner in a life-size snow globe
Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate Park City Resort & Spa is offering dinner in a life-size snow globe this winter.
Utah Tech University student dies after falling from dorm balcony
A freshman at Utah Tech University died from his injuries after falling off a dorm building's fifth-story balcony early Sunday morning.
KSLTV
School community mourns loss of 11-year-old girl after crosswalk crash
SALT LAKE CITY — Families at Bonneville Elementary School are mourning the loss of a sixth grade student hit and killed by a car. The 11-year-old’s death marks the 24th auto-pedestrian death in Salt Lake City this year. Salt Lake City police said it happened at approximately 3:30...
ksl.com
Lehi mom stranded in snowstorm grateful for help from unexpected stranger
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two Utah County women are sharing how a desperate situation during Monday's snowstorm turned into a heartwarming story they'll never forget. A Lehi mom was stranded with her hungry, crying infant in the car, and nowhere to go found refuge in an unlikely place. Alexandra and...
KSLTV
With so many kids sick, some Utah pharmacies run out of liquid Tylenol, ibuprofen
SALT LAKE CITY — As parents deal with sick children, some are also facing another challenge. Some common medications can be hard to find, including liquid Tylenol and ibuprofen. One Salt Lake City pharmacy told KSL TV that they’re out of those medicines for kids, and they’re having trouble...
KSLTV
Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil
DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
visitogden.com
WINTER LIKE A LOCAL IN OGDEN, UTAH
There are abundant resources all over the internet to help newcomers to winter outdoor recreation including avalanche forecasts and weather apps, layering suggestions, gear recommendations, etc. We’ve even compiled some of our own recommendations and links here. The information below can give visitors and newcomers to the Ogden area...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
ksl.com
How mental health staffing shortages are delaying justice in Utah's courts
SALT LAKE CITY – As the leaves changed colors and fell last month, Matt Gwyther sat in a park surrounded by the evidence of passing time. "I have this open sore I just want to have closure to," he said. As fall gave way to winter, Matt Gwyther faced...
Support through tragedy keeps Lowe, Jordan families connected to Utes
Despite back-to-back trips to the conference championship game, the Utes football program has endured tragedies in recent years involving players Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan.
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
Car slides into Park City building
Park City and Summit county respond Saturday night to an accident where a car left the road and slid on its side into a building
