southsaltlakejournal.com

Which schools made the grade?

The recently released Utah School Report Card shows public and charter schools that were recognized for excellence, including area schools such as Academy of Math, Engineering and Science in Murray and Beehive Science & Technology Academy in Sandy, as well as how all schools can improve. Produced by the Utah...
West Jordan Journal

There is such a thing as a free lunch

The federally funded free and reduced school lunch program provides meals to students whose families can’t afford to pay full price. However, there are families who don’t qualify for the program but still struggle with the expense. “We’ve found, especially recently, there’s this population of students who do...
KSLTV

Canyons School District quickly switched to remote learning after Friday’s snowstorm

SALT LAKE CITY — Friday’s early morning storm impacted multiple school districts across the Wasatch Front. Several districts adjusted start times and some even canceled classes. Enough snow had accumulated on the roads in Canyons School District to prompt officials to take learning fully online. 34,000 students, 50...
kslnewsradio.com

Morning storms impact school schedules

SALT LAKE CITY– Severe weather conditions forcing schools to to adjust schedules Friday morning. Canyons School District announced a remote learning day for Friday due to dangerous road conditions. Summit Academy schools are also on a remote schedule. Salt Lake City, Alpine, Granite, Davis, Murray, Cache and Provo School...
KSLTV

School community mourns loss of 11-year-old girl after crosswalk crash

SALT LAKE CITY — Families at Bonneville Elementary School are mourning the loss of a sixth grade student hit and killed by a car. The 11-year-old’s death marks the 24th auto-pedestrian death in Salt Lake City this year. Salt Lake City police said it happened at approximately 3:30...
ksl.com

Lehi mom stranded in snowstorm grateful for help from unexpected stranger

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two Utah County women are sharing how a desperate situation during Monday's snowstorm turned into a heartwarming story they'll never forget. A Lehi mom was stranded with her hungry, crying infant in the car, and nowhere to go found refuge in an unlikely place. Alexandra and...
KSLTV

Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil

DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
visitogden.com

WINTER LIKE A LOCAL IN OGDEN, UTAH

There are abundant resources all over the internet to help newcomers to winter outdoor recreation including avalanche forecasts and weather apps, layering suggestions, gear recommendations, etc. We’ve even compiled some of our own recommendations and links here. The information below can give visitors and newcomers to the Ogden area...
kslnewsradio.com

Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...

