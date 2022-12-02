ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kathryn Englund
4d ago

no no no. only American made, from American made components should be mandatory. Support our economy and manufacturers.

Paul Berger
4d ago

China has been shifting its manufacturing to other Asian countries for a while now because its labor costs have risen and they are much lower in these other places.We did the same thing shifting our manufacturing to China. What happened?China became the largest manufacturer in the world.In the end these Asian countries economies will grow FASTER than China and they will do what China did to us.What goes around comes around!

God bless us every one
4d ago

bring America 🇺🇸 back her industry and self-sufficiency and Independence! God bless America 🇺🇸 and everybody else. God bless you all and your families and have blessed lives.

