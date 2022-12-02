ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bergen Record

'A Christmas Memory' has guided my holidays for a decade. This is how

“Oh my,” exclaims the woman with shorn white hair and sherry-colored eyes as she stands by the kitchen window. “It’s fruitcake weather!”. So begins Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory” — well, sort of. It’s the sentiment the book begins with, as seven-year-old Buddy and his 60-something-year-old “friend” — they are each other's only friend — go on a journey to bake 30 fruitcakes and send them to friends they’ve barely or never met (including President Roosevelt).
Connecticut Public

At your service: A restaurant maître d' tells all in 'Your Table Is Ready'

Michael Cecchi-Azzolina has been threatened, cursed at, punched and called every ugly name imaginable. He's also had hundreds of dollars pressed into his hand. That's because for years he controlled a very valuable commodity: a table at a high-end Manhattan restaurant. Cecchi-Azzolina has worked as maître d' in several of New York's hottest restaurants, where he's encountered celebrities, captains of finance, plenty of nice, regular folks — and one bonafide mobster who repeatedly threatened him for a perceived slight.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

