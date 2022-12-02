Read full article on original website
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
Coachella guaranteed income program gives up to $9,600 to immigrant familiesBeth TorresCoachella, CA
'A Christmas Memory' has guided my holidays for a decade. This is how
“Oh my,” exclaims the woman with shorn white hair and sherry-colored eyes as she stands by the kitchen window. “It’s fruitcake weather!”. So begins Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory” — well, sort of. It’s the sentiment the book begins with, as seven-year-old Buddy and his 60-something-year-old “friend” — they are each other's only friend — go on a journey to bake 30 fruitcakes and send them to friends they’ve barely or never met (including President Roosevelt).
A Florida family turned Hurricane Ian debris into a festive Christmas garbage pile
Hurricane Ian left tons of debris on Florida sidewalks. Kerry Sheridan of WUSF reports homeowners are adapting. KERRY SHERIDAN, BYLINE: Kathy and David Thomas live in a suburb in Sarasota. It's the kind of neighborhood you'd normally describe as well-manicured - tidy, pastel homes, pristine sidewalks. KATHY THOMAS: We have...
Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88
A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods has gone quiet. Mary Norbert Korte has died. She spent five decades living in a cabin among the trees she sought to protect, typing out her poems on a manual typewriter. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARY NORBERT...
How a farm in Arizona is helping people overcome grief
A grief counselor in Arizona who has a heart for abused animals started a sanctuary for grieving people. She calls it a Carefarm. Ryan Heinsius of KNAU paid the farm a visit. And just a warning - the story discusses alleged domestic violence against children that some listeners might find disturbing.
At your service: A restaurant maître d' tells all in 'Your Table Is Ready'
Michael Cecchi-Azzolina has been threatened, cursed at, punched and called every ugly name imaginable. He's also had hundreds of dollars pressed into his hand. That's because for years he controlled a very valuable commodity: a table at a high-end Manhattan restaurant. Cecchi-Azzolina has worked as maître d' in several of New York's hottest restaurants, where he's encountered celebrities, captains of finance, plenty of nice, regular folks — and one bonafide mobster who repeatedly threatened him for a perceived slight.
17th-century Black Jesus Christ wooden statue found in harbor after sailors toss it from ship to calm storm
Its origins are a mystery: here's what we know. The statue is known as the Black Christ, or Cristo Negro. It is a life-sized cocobolo wooden statue of Jesus Christ located in Iglesia de San Felipe, a Roman Catholic parish church in Portobelo, Panama (not to be confused with Iglesia de San Felipe de Jesus in Mexico City).
