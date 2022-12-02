Read full article on original website
‘It’s not a laughing matter’: Miami Valley officials weigh in on ‘swatting’ bill
"Because this specific phone call, the bad people have figured out how to create the police response that brings guns drawn, knocking doors down, and so that's why we're responding with this, making it a more serious crime," Lampton said.
peakofohio.com
Oldiges ready to takeover Board of DD January 1st
The Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities (LCBDD) met on December 1, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. This board meeting marked a milestone: After 11 years as the Superintendent and 28 years in the field, Saul Bauer celebrated his last board meeting as Superintendent. As previously reported, Mr. Bauer will be retiring as Superintendent on December 31, 2022, and Mrs. Krista Oldiges will step in as Executive Director. Mrs. Oldiges participated in the meetings and will take over as the Executive Director and future LCBDD Superintendent on January 1, 2023.
dayton.com
Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?
Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Sidney Daily News
Nurse practitioner opens new practice
SIDNEY – A certified nurse practitioner with over a decade of experience caring for Shelby County has recently opened her own practice. Dawn Macke opened Macke Family Practice in October after previously working at Wilson Health for 14 years and Kettering Health for two and a half years. She runs the practice with Rachel Daniel, who has been a certified medical assistant for nine years, and a receptionist will be starting after the first of the year.
Daily Advocate
ICE called after stabbing in Union City
UNION CITY — In the afternoon of Dec. 3, 2022, officers of the Union City, Ohio and Union City Indiana Police Departments responded to the 100 block of E. Main Street in reference to a female that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers learned a female had been stabbed...
oxfordobserver.org
Left Field Tavern gets three critical health violations
Since Nov. 18, the Butler County Health Department has cited one Oxford-area restaurant for critical health violations. Left Field Tavern on West Park Place received three critical violations. Violations included food not being properly protected from contamination, sanitizing solution being held at incorrect temperatures and food contact surfaces and utensils being unclean.
Record-Herald
Juvenile court judge to be appointed
The Fayette County Republican Central Committee is accepting resumes for those interested in becoming the next Fayette County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge. The current probate/juvenile court judge, David Bender, a Republican, ran unopposed in November for the position of Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge — currently held by Republican Steven Beathard, whose final term will expire Feb. 8, 2023. Because Bender will become the new common pleas court judge in 2023 and his term as probate/juvenile court judge does not expire until February 2028, someone has to be appointed to the position.
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
Over 5,000 reporting power outage throughout Miami Valley
Over 5,200 AES customers are reporting they are without power Saturday morning. Multiple counties are reporting down power lines and “glowing” transformers, dispatch from Montgomery County and Clark County confirmed. Authorities have responded to these sites and contacted AES for electrical repairs along with Ohio Department of Transportation...
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
dayton.com
New entertainment center with mini-golf, bowling, self-pour taps, more coming to Beavercreek
A one-of-a-kind entertainment center is coming to Beavercreek across from The Greene Town Center. On Par Entertainment will be located in the space that previously housed FITWORKS along with the vacant space next to it in the Greene Crossing shopping center on Indian Ripple Road. “I’m trying to come up...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Let It Grow! Let It Grow! Let It Grow!
MARYSVILLE – Novembeard, a time of the year in which men grow facial hair in the name of charity, has come and passed. With the blessing of Chief Tony Brooks and the city administration, male officers of the Marysville Division of Police were allowed to forego shaving their face – regulations say that’s a no-no – for the month of Novembeard and donations were made in the name of the officers who were sporting the metro look for the cause, this year the cause being the Hospice and Palliative Care Program at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
Crews respond to a reported shooting in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Friday in Dayton. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 7:58 p.m. to the area of Greenway Street in Dayton. Dispatch confirmed one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The condition of the person injured is not known at this […]
5 Dayton Flyers score in double figures in win over SE Louisiana
DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers had all five starters score in double figures Saturday afternoon as they beat Southeastern Louisiana, 80-74, at the UD Arena. The win Saturday is win number 300 in the head coaching career for Anthony Grant. >>Holmes and Azmil each get double-double for Dayton to...
Police investigate ‘bloody burglary’ at Trotwood home
Upon arrival at the scene, crews found blood everywhere, said Dispatch. It is unknown at this time whose blood it was.
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
