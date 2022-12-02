ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
KSLTV

Stray dog runs loose at entrance of Parleys Canyon freeway

SALT LAKE CITY — A stray puppy gave first responders a slow-speed chase on the highway entrance of Parleys Canyon Sunday. According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, the 6-month-old male Merle cattle dog was spotted on the 3300 S/Intersate-80/Interstate-215 interchange. On the Utah Department of Transportation cameras, first...
ksl.com

Millcreek man lights up neighborhood with the face of Santa

MILLCREEK — A Millcreek man is spreading Christmas cheer through tens of thousands of lights around his home, with the main feature being a giant face of Santa stretching from his roof to the yard. It's the reactions from the kids that fuel Keith Jensen's passion. "I know it's...
sandyjournal.com

Sandy nonprofit matches services dogs with those in need

A well-trained service dog can change a person’s life. Whether the dog is used for emotional or mobility support, special or medical needs, or for dealing with trauma, a service dog can help its owner safely engage in life. The Malinois Foundation in Sandy (9441 S. Union Square) has...
KSLTV

Neighborhood concerned after bullet goes through home walls

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah—A gunshot through an upstairs window in Saratoga Springs was concerning to more than just one family Friday as others in the Hawks Landing and Fox Hollow neighborhoods said this had happened before and were asking for help so it didn’t happen again. In the latest...
KSLTV

Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil

DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
ksl.com

Lehi mom stranded in snowstorm grateful for help from unexpected stranger

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two Utah County women are sharing how a desperate situation during Monday's snowstorm turned into a heartwarming story they'll never forget. A Lehi mom was stranded with her hungry, crying infant in the car, and nowhere to go found refuge in an unlikely place. Alexandra and...
ABC 4

Where you can find homemade candles, soaps, candies and more in Ogden

Northern Utah this shopping experience is in your neck of the woods! Christmas shopping is made easy for you this morning. Jennie Thacker the owner of Simple Treasures boutique stopped by the show to share gifting ideas that you can find all in one location. There are dozens of local...
kslnewsradio.com

Avalanche at Snowbird caused by skier, no injuries

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., an avalanche roared down the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort. Several people were caught and carried by the avalanche, but no one was buried. No one sustained any injuries. Snowbird Ski Patrol conducted searches with beacons, dog teams,...
kjzz.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow coming to Utah's northern mountains

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Northern mountains are expected to pick up 5-10" of snow with the storm moving in Sunday night through Monday. The storm's impact on the Wasatch Front valleys will be minimal, with a trace to 2" of snow expected. The cold front will be moving...

Comments / 0

Community Policy