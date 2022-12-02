Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Stray dog runs loose at entrance of Parleys Canyon freeway
SALT LAKE CITY — A stray puppy gave first responders a slow-speed chase on the highway entrance of Parleys Canyon Sunday. According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, the 6-month-old male Merle cattle dog was spotted on the 3300 S/Intersate-80/Interstate-215 interchange. On the Utah Department of Transportation cameras, first...
ksl.com
Millcreek man lights up neighborhood with the face of Santa
MILLCREEK — A Millcreek man is spreading Christmas cheer through tens of thousands of lights around his home, with the main feature being a giant face of Santa stretching from his roof to the yard. It's the reactions from the kids that fuel Keith Jensen's passion. "I know it's...
sandyjournal.com
Sandy nonprofit matches services dogs with those in need
A well-trained service dog can change a person’s life. Whether the dog is used for emotional or mobility support, special or medical needs, or for dealing with trauma, a service dog can help its owner safely engage in life. The Malinois Foundation in Sandy (9441 S. Union Square) has...
kjzz.com
'He died happy,' says family after toymaker killed on pre-Christmas toy run
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A retired roofer-turned-toymaker was on a pre-Christmas run to give away handmade toys when he died in a crash near 9000 South and Bangerter Highway. "If he met you for two seconds, or two hours, or your whole life, he was going to bring...
SLCPD’s Pay-it-Forward event lavishes 50 children with holiday gifts, experiences
Fifty children selected from the Salt Lake School District spent their Saturday with Santa and shopping for Christmas presents, courtesy of the Salt Lake City Police Department's Pay-it-Forward program.
KSLTV
Neighborhood concerned after bullet goes through home walls
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah—A gunshot through an upstairs window in Saratoga Springs was concerning to more than just one family Friday as others in the Hawks Landing and Fox Hollow neighborhoods said this had happened before and were asking for help so it didn’t happen again. In the latest...
Park City resort offers dinner in a life-size snow globe
Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate Park City Resort & Spa is offering dinner in a life-size snow globe this winter.
Utah city tells families to get out of their new homes
Within months of construction, the two Draper houses had sunk and slid toward the canyon the owners paid to overlook
School district responds to shooting scare at Kearns High School
A photo alluding to a school shooting is circulating around social media, but the Granite School District says its investigation so far has not shown any credible threat to Kearns High School.
KSLTV
Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil
DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
Family-friendly Christmas events in Utah
Here’s a running list of Christmas-themed activities and events in Utah that families can enjoy together during this holiday season.
ksl.com
Lehi mom stranded in snowstorm grateful for help from unexpected stranger
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two Utah County women are sharing how a desperate situation during Monday's snowstorm turned into a heartwarming story they'll never forget. A Lehi mom was stranded with her hungry, crying infant in the car, and nowhere to go found refuge in an unlikely place. Alexandra and...
Person uses bear spray during fight at Ogden mall, sending another to hospital
Two groups of people got into a fight at a mall in Ogden on Friday, during which someone pulled out bear mace and sprayed multiple people with it.
Car slides into Park City building
Park City and Summit county respond Saturday night to an accident where a car left the road and slid on its side into a building
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
22-year-old man arrested, found hiding in trash can in SLCPD pursuit
Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) officers arrested a 22-year-old man allegedly found hiding in a trash can after a "highly coordinated and lengthy search" on Sunday.
ABC 4
Where you can find homemade candles, soaps, candies and more in Ogden
Northern Utah this shopping experience is in your neck of the woods! Christmas shopping is made easy for you this morning. Jennie Thacker the owner of Simple Treasures boutique stopped by the show to share gifting ideas that you can find all in one location. There are dozens of local...
kslnewsradio.com
Avalanche at Snowbird caused by skier, no injuries
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., an avalanche roared down the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort. Several people were caught and carried by the avalanche, but no one was buried. No one sustained any injuries. Snowbird Ski Patrol conducted searches with beacons, dog teams,...
KSLTV
With so many kids sick, some Utah pharmacies run out of liquid Tylenol, ibuprofen
SALT LAKE CITY — As parents deal with sick children, some are also facing another challenge. Some common medications can be hard to find, including liquid Tylenol and ibuprofen. One Salt Lake City pharmacy told KSL TV that they’re out of those medicines for kids, and they’re having trouble...
kjzz.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow coming to Utah's northern mountains
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Northern mountains are expected to pick up 5-10" of snow with the storm moving in Sunday night through Monday. The storm's impact on the Wasatch Front valleys will be minimal, with a trace to 2" of snow expected. The cold front will be moving...
