Santa Saturday is Back at WFTV!

By Nick Geraci, WFTV.com
 4 days ago

Looking for some holiday fun?

Join WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union, MisterSparky, Stanley Steemer, and The UPS Store for Santa Saturday, December 10th from 9:00am until 1:00pm in the parking lot at WFTV, located at 490 E. South Street in downtown Orlando.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy for the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Campaign and enjoy free photos with Santa, crafts and more holiday-themed family fun.

Come join the fun on Saturday at WFTV in Orlando!

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

