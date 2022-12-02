ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

One injured in each of two Thursday wrecks

By By Zach Hacker
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago

A pair of single-vehicle accidents in eastern Morrison County, Thursday, resulted in minor injuries.

The first occurred at about 7:13 a.m. Thursday, near the intersection of Highway 25 and 213th Street, about two miles northwest of Lastrup. Nicole Mary Johnson, 41, Pierz, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report states that Johnson was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue northbound on Highway 25. Near the intersection with 213th Street, for unspecified reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and entered the east ditch. There, it made “contact with several trees.”

Johnson was transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, and the airbag did deploy in her vehicle. Alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance, according to the report.

A little more than 90 minutes later, at 8:46 a.m. Thursday, another accident was reported, this time in southeast Morrison County.

Dean Gangl, 55, St. Stephen, sustained “unknown injuries” in the crash, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of 93rd Street and 345th Avenue in Morrill Township, about seven miles east of Buckman.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that Heidi Kloss, 55, Sartell, was traveling east on 93rd Street. She told officers she swerved to miss a dog in the road, went into the ditch and hit a field approach. Kloss was not injured in the crash, but her passenger, Gangl, was transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls via ambulance.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Fire Department, Mt. Morris, Lakin, Morrill, Buckman (MLMB) First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Stearns County Deputy Uses Technology to Catch Burglary Suspect

Stearns County is using thermal imaging in squad cars. I was joined by Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka to talk about this. He says they've added this technology within the last two years and recently used this to find and arrest a burglary suspect in the Albany area. Soyka explains there was a burglary in progress a couple of weeks ago to a pole shed north of Albany. He says the home owner has motion detected lights and saw someone actively try to break into the shed at 3:00 in the morning. A Stearns County deputy was nearby and located the suspect hiding in the woods using the thermal imaging technology. Soyka indicates the deputy probably wouldn't have been able to find this person without the technology. He says the suspect had the stolen property on them.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Pierz Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash

PIERZ (WJON News) -- A Pierz woman was hurt in a crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:15 a.m. Thursday on Highway 25 in Platte Township north of Pierz. Forty-one-year-old Nicole Johnson was heading north when her vehicle went into the ditch and...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County

(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
kvsc.org

Sherriff’s Office Swears in 37 New Employees

On December 1, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office oversaw the ceremony that swore in 37 new employees. The presentation of Challenge Coins and certificates by the WCSO Command Staff and the pinning of badges for deputies and correctional officers were among the inclusions during the ceremony. Officials say among...
froggyweb.com

Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
WDIO-TV

Traffic stop results in drug arrest

Authorities say a traffic stop in Pine River Township resulted in a drug seizure. The Cass County Sheriff’s office pulled a vehicle over shortly before 7:00pm Saturday evening. A K9 officer was brought in, finding approximately 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine. The 60-year-old driver from Backus is facing pending...
CASS COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Stopping in Central MN December 14th & 15th

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this week. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
knsiradio.com

$35 Million Real Estate Fraud Involves Stearns County Properties

(KNSI) – Matt Onofrio went from being a nurse anesthetist at Mayo Clinic to a famed real estate mogul, supposedly worth $160 million, in under three years. His eye-popping success turned out to be a case of too good to be true, according to the United States Department of Justice. Onofrio was indicted for three instances of bank fraud on November 23rd in U.S. Federal District Court.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Fatim Hemraj

20 years ago, a student disappeared on campus, revealing a secret double life. What happened to Joshua Guimond?

Joshua Guimond was raised in the tiny town of Maple Lake, Minnesota. He was an only child to his parents, Brian and Lisa, who divorced when he was 12. By age 20, Josh was a 3rd-year political science major at St. John’s University in Collegeville. Josh dreamed of becoming a lawyer and eventually, the president. He was intelligent, ambitious, and driven.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
