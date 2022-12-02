One injured in each of two Thursday wrecks

A pair of single-vehicle accidents in eastern Morrison County, Thursday, resulted in minor injuries.

The first occurred at about 7:13 a.m. Thursday, near the intersection of Highway 25 and 213th Street, about two miles northwest of Lastrup. Nicole Mary Johnson, 41, Pierz, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report states that Johnson was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue northbound on Highway 25. Near the intersection with 213th Street, for unspecified reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and entered the east ditch. There, it made “contact with several trees.”

Johnson was transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, and the airbag did deploy in her vehicle. Alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance, according to the report.

A little more than 90 minutes later, at 8:46 a.m. Thursday, another accident was reported, this time in southeast Morrison County.

Dean Gangl, 55, St. Stephen, sustained “unknown injuries” in the crash, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of 93rd Street and 345th Avenue in Morrill Township, about seven miles east of Buckman.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that Heidi Kloss, 55, Sartell, was traveling east on 93rd Street. She told officers she swerved to miss a dog in the road, went into the ditch and hit a field approach. Kloss was not injured in the crash, but her passenger, Gangl, was transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls via ambulance.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Fire Department, Mt. Morris, Lakin, Morrill, Buckman (MLMB) First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.