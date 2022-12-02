ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

The Fed’s favorite inflation gauge just came in lower than expected—here’s what that could mean for your stock portfolio

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell on October 2, 2019 in New York City. The past year hasn’t been kind to investors. With the highest inflation in four decades forcing the Federal Reserve to jack up interest rates in an attempt to cool the economy, stocks, bonds, and real estate have all been hit hard.
CNBC

Payrolls and wages blow past expectations, flying in the face of Fed rate hikes

Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 for the month while the unemployment rate was 3.7%, the Labor Department reported Friday. The payrolls number was well above the 200,000 estimate, while the unemployment rate was in line. Average hourly earnings jumped 0.6% for the month, double the estimate, and 5.1% annually versus the...
BBC

US jobs growth signals tough inflation fight ahead

Jobs growth in the US remained robust last month, while wages climbed sharply - signs that the world's largest economy still faces a tough fight as it wrestles to rein in rising prices. Employers added 263,000 jobs, while average hourly pay rose 5.1% from last year, official figures show. The...
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CBS News

Economist warns of recession in U.S. next year

As the Federal Reserve continues efforts to bring Inflation down, S & P Global Ratings is warning of a mild recession in 2023. Beth Ann Bovino, chief economist for S & P Global Ratings, joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss.
CBS Detroit

Inflation slowed in October, gauge closely tracked by Fed shows

A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve eased but remained at an elevated level in October, likely reinforcing the Fed's intent to keep raising interest rates to cool the economy and slow the acceleration of prices.Thursday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 6% in October from a year earlier. The increase in personal consumption expenditures was the smallest since November 2021, and was down from a 6.3% rate in September. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation over the previous 12 months was 5%, less than the 5.2% in September.The report also...
AFP

US hiring tops expectations in November as wages pick up

US job gains were unexpectedly robust in November despite efforts to cool the economy, while unemployment held steady and wages ticked up, the government reported Friday. The report also said there were notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, health care as well as in government.
newsnationnow.com

US adds 263,000 jobs in November

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — America’s employers added 263,000 jobs in November, defying expectations amid the Fed’s efforts to gradually cool the economy. The report Friday from the Labor Department showed the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7%. Last month’s hiring amounted to a substantial increase. All year, as...
UPI News

Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A report from Freddie Mac on Thursday suggests some stability is returning to the housing market as the weekly average mortgage rate declined sharply this week. The financial institution's Primary Mortgage Market Survey showed the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate drop from 7.08% to 6.61% for...
Herald-Tribune

Attention investors: Here's your year-end financial to-do list | Retire on Track

Many of us are beginning to wind down work for the year and make plans for next year. For many people, this time of year means pushing off decisions and activity until after the new year. But between the holiday celebrations and spending time with family, consider handling some critical annual financial tasks that can make a big difference down the road. ...

