The newest San Francisco Giant has already done his part in trying to recruit free agent Aaron Judge. Former Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million contract with on Tuesday with San Francisco that includes a player opt-out after the second year. Just hours later, he posted an Instagram story featuring a photoshopped image of Judge in a Giants jersey and some words of encouragement. “C’mon Aaron! Join the squad @thejudge44,” Haniger wrote. The reigning AL MVP Judge has not yet signed this offseason as the Yankees and Giants are considered the current favorites to land the slugger. For now, the 32-year old Haniger fills a need as the Giants court Judge. When fully healthy, Haniger can slug with the best of them. In 2021, he hit .253 with 39 home runs and 100 RBIs. Though Haninger dealt with injuries in 2022, the California native was still productive when active. He batted .246 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs in 57 games, helping propel the Mariners to their first playoff appearance in two decades.

