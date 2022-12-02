ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Augusta Free Press

Hot Stove League heats up for Baltimore Orioles as Winter Meetings begin

MLB Winter Meetings are under way, and for Baltimore Orioles GM Mike Elias, it’s a study in contrast to last Winter Meetings to feature face-to-face meetings with other GMs and front-office types way back in 2019, when Elias was strictly a seller, waiting for the waiver-wire season to start, dumpster-diving, as they called it here.
BALTIMORE, MD
Camden Chat

Sunday Bird Droppings: Orioles head into winter meetings needing more pitching

There are now three months and 26 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day 2023. The annual MLB winter meetings begin today in San Diego. Unlike last year, when there was no chance of anything major happening due to being in the early days of the lockout, we are back to the norm where there could be a flurry of activity. The Orioles have already started warming up the stove themselves, with yesterday’s news of the pending-physical signing of veteran pitcher Kyle Gibson.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB rumors: Xander Bogaerts Cubs' 'top priority'

There is no telling where the Cubs will land in the game of musical chairs that is this offseason’s free agent shortstop market. But with the Winter Meetings getting underway this week, a national report has prominently linked them to one of the four All-Stars available. USA Today’s Bob...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles Sign Josh Lester To Minor League Deal

The Orioles have signed third baseman Josh Lester to a minor league deal, according to his MLB transactions page. Lester elected free agency last month after being outrighted off the Tigers’ roster. Lester, 28, was a September callup for the Tigers this year, getting a brief taste of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

2023 MLB Draft Order: Pittsburgh Pirates Win First MLB Draft Lottery

The Pittsburgh Pirates emerged as the winners of the first ever Major League Baseball Draft Lottery Tuesday night. They will pick first in the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft next summer. Here's a look at the full draft lottery results, complete with the entire 2023 MLB Draft Order, determined Tuesday night:
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign former Giants prospect Norwith Gudino to minor-league deal

The Red Sox have signed free agent right-hander Norwith Gudino to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, per the team’s transactions log. It is unclear if the deal includes an invite to major-league spring training, but Gudino has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. Gudino, 27, had spent the...
BOSTON, MA

