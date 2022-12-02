Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next monthKristen WaltersAbingdon, MD
Related
Rocco Baldelli: I still think Carlos Correa sticks with Minnesota Twins for a long time
It was roughly a year ago when the Minnesota Twins swooped in out of left field to sign Platinum Glove-winning
Augusta Free Press
Hot Stove League heats up for Baltimore Orioles as Winter Meetings begin
MLB Winter Meetings are under way, and for Baltimore Orioles GM Mike Elias, it’s a study in contrast to last Winter Meetings to feature face-to-face meetings with other GMs and front-office types way back in 2019, when Elias was strictly a seller, waiting for the waiver-wire season to start, dumpster-diving, as they called it here.
Former Top Prospect Hopes to Revive Career with Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with outfielder Nomar Mazara. Mazara, 23, was once one of baseball's most promising prospects, when he was a member of the Texas Rangers' organization.
Red Sox trade rumors: Boston makes Bobby Dalbec available, Rays interested
Bobby Dalbec is coming off of a difficult 2022 season and the Red Sox have at least two first basemen ahead of him in the pecking order. So it makes sense that Boston has made him available via trade to a team willing to give him a fresh start. Enter...
Camden Chat
Sunday Bird Droppings: Orioles head into winter meetings needing more pitching
There are now three months and 26 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day 2023. The annual MLB winter meetings begin today in San Diego. Unlike last year, when there was no chance of anything major happening due to being in the early days of the lockout, we are back to the norm where there could be a flurry of activity. The Orioles have already started warming up the stove themselves, with yesterday’s news of the pending-physical signing of veteran pitcher Kyle Gibson.
MLB rumors: Xander Bogaerts Cubs' 'top priority'
There is no telling where the Cubs will land in the game of musical chairs that is this offseason’s free agent shortstop market. But with the Winter Meetings getting underway this week, a national report has prominently linked them to one of the four All-Stars available. USA Today’s Bob...
Orioles Sign Josh Lester To Minor League Deal
The Orioles have signed third baseman Josh Lester to a minor league deal, according to his MLB transactions page. Lester elected free agency last month after being outrighted off the Tigers’ roster. Lester, 28, was a September callup for the Tigers this year, getting a brief taste of the...
Yardbarker
2023 MLB Draft Order: Pittsburgh Pirates Win First MLB Draft Lottery
The Pittsburgh Pirates emerged as the winners of the first ever Major League Baseball Draft Lottery Tuesday night. They will pick first in the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft next summer. Here's a look at the full draft lottery results, complete with the entire 2023 MLB Draft Order, determined Tuesday night:
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Reliever Snagged By Dave Dombrowski In Flurry Of Roster Moves
SAN DIEGO -- The latest Boston Red Sox free agent is off the board thanks to an old friend of the team. Left-hander Matt Strahm will join Dave Dombrowski and the Philadelphia Phillies on a two-year, $15 million deal according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Matt Gelb. The deal...
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign former Giants prospect Norwith Gudino to minor-league deal
The Red Sox have signed free agent right-hander Norwith Gudino to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, per the team’s transactions log. It is unclear if the deal includes an invite to major-league spring training, but Gudino has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. Gudino, 27, had spent the...
Comments / 0