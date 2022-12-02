Read full article on original website
Related
A Love Song review – heartwrenching performance in tender portrait of loneliness
Veteran American character actor Dale Dickey gets the first lead role of her screen career in this tender emotional vignette: it is as sad as a country song. She plays Faye, a middle-aged woman on her own who is camping on a dusty site by a lake in the Colorado mountains. Faye is evidently waiting for a letter: the postman keeps showing up and telling her there’s nothing for her. But she won’t move until she gets this important message from a certain someone from her past who wants to meet up.
'Dancing with Walkers' comes to IHM Motherhouse
The new dance craze “Dancing with Walkers” recently hit the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Motherhouse. A “Dancing with Walkers” competition was presented before a large crowd. Rosemary Sam, IHM, 84, was declared the winner for her Lebanese dance. ...
'A Christmas Memory' has guided my holidays for a decade. This is how
“Oh my,” exclaims the woman with shorn white hair and sherry-colored eyes as she stands by the kitchen window. “It’s fruitcake weather!”. So begins Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory” — well, sort of. It’s the sentiment the book begins with, as seven-year-old Buddy and his 60-something-year-old “friend” — they are each other's only friend — go on a journey to bake 30 fruitcakes and send them to friends they’ve barely or never met (including President Roosevelt).
Comments / 0