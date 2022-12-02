Read full article on original website
Louisiana woman accused of giving inmate narcotics while at courthouse
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a Black female approaching an inmate in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to deputies, the woman then allegedly handed a small package to the inmate who dropped the package when […]
Monroe Police investigating 4 Fentanyl-related deaths; warns public about the drug
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, December 3, 2022, the Monroe Police Department announced they have responded to approximately four Fentanyl-related deaths in the span of 72 hours. Detectives are currently investigating the source of the drug. The use of illegal drugs is against the law. Any person found in possession of illegal substances will […]
Louisiana police investigating suspicious package left by Ross Dress for Less, potentially a bomb
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Detective Matt Schmitz with the Monroe Police Department, a suspicious package was found near Ross Dress for Less in Monroe. Authorities responded to this potential bomb threat around 12:45 PM. Currently, the bomb team is still on the scene investigating the package and has not yet deemed it non-explosive. […]
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? El Dorado, Ark.
EL DORADO, Ark. - The holiday season is here and so is the KTBS 3 Community Caravan week in El Dorado, Arkansas leading up to Christmas. We'll be there this week showcasing all of the great things happening during the holidays. In our Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe?...
Former El Dorado school counselor arrested for selling tobacco and alcohol to minors, police say
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 1, 2022, a former school counselor with the El Dorado School District, 38-year-old Megan B. Wilson, was arrested for allegedly selling tobacco and alcohol to minors. According to El Dorado News-Times, the arrest took place after a lengthy investigation by El Dorado Police. Wilson made her first […]
Louisiana stepmother accused of assaulting child for not finishing dinner by their ‘time limit’
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 9, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to an elementary school in West Monroe, La. due to an abuse report. According to deputies, they were advised by the school’s nurse that a 5-year-old kindergarten student […]
Monroe Police Department requesting public assistance locating three juveniles
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating the runaway juveniles pictured below. If you have any information on their location, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.
KTLO
Bail is set for ex-counselor in selling alcohol to minors
EL DORADO — Bail was set at $3,000 on Friday for a former El Dorado school guidance counselor accused of selling alcohol to minors and providing them with tobacco. Megan B. Wilson, 38, who worked at Barton Junior High School, was arrested pursuant to a warrant Thursday on charges of knowingly selling alcohol to a minor, first-degree; providing minors with tobacco products; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling pursuit ends in Ruston
A Clayton, La., man faces numerous charges after he allegedly fled from a Grambling police officer who attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. At about noon on Wednesday a Grambling PD officer saw a black Chevrolet Camaro traveling east on U.S. 80 with no visible license plate. When the officer attempted to stop the Camaro, it continued east at reckless speeds, endangering others. The suspect crossed the double yellow line, passing five vehicles causing them to run off the road almost causing a crash. Several westbound vehicles had to pull off the road to avoid being hit head on.
Monroe Police Department searching for two suspects wanted for second-degree murder
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The individuals pictured below have been declared wanted for second-degree murder in relation to an incident that occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on November 28, 2022. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two suspects, you are urged to contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) […]
KNOE TV8
Caldwell Parish Sheriff discusses viral arrest video
Councilman Doug Harvey reunites with nurse who saved life following crash. “She's like an angel to me,” said Harvey. “To see her that morning was a sigh of relief. To see her again was a sigh of relief.”. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 6...
cenlanow.com
Monroe Police asking for assistance in searching for suspect
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe police are asking for assistance locating and identifying a suspect. If you know the identity and the location of this suspect, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).
KNOE TV8
Grambling family seeks justice after relative was shot and killed
GRAMBLING La. (KNOE) - A family member is speaking out after her nephew, Eric Richardson, was shot and killed in Grambling. The Grambling Police Dept. said the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, in the 100 block of Harris Ave. “He was lovable. He had seven kids....
Christmas Along the Bayou in Tallulah on December 4
TALLULAH, La (KTVE/KARD) — Christmas Along the Bayou will take over the town of Tallulah this Sunday, December 4. Enjoy a parade, a fireworks show, and much more! This year, 99-year-old WWII Veteran, Rufus Puckett, will be the Grand Marshal. Watch the video above for more on Sunday’s event.
KNOE TV8
Councilman Doug Harvey reunites with nurse who saved life following crash
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A special reunion on December 1 at the KNOE studio. More than a week after Monroe City Councilman Doug Harvey was hurt in a serious car crash, we helped him reunite with the nurse who saved his life. “She’s like an angel to me,” Harvey explained....
KNOE TV8
Bridge closed to traffic for emergency repairs
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Highway 15 bridge connecting Richland and Ouachita Parishes is closed for repairs. Louisiana State Police say crews are working to fix a hole in the bridge. They say it could be closed to all traffic overnight. We will provide updates when we learn more information.
Louisiana man leads deputies on high-speed chase in stolen car
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputy received an alert of a possible stolen license tag on a vehicle. Ouachita Parish Sherrif’s Office confirmed the tag was stolen out of Irving, Texas, reports say. According to the deputies, the alleged […]
Monroe Police searching for July 2022 homicide suspects
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for three suspects who are wanted for a homicide that occurred on July 30, 2022, at the Oak Manor Apartments in Monroe, La. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the individuals in the pictures above, […]
KNOE TV8
OCS beats Ascension Catholic, Oak Grove takes down Haynesville, and Mangham falls to Homer
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS improved to 29-0 at Steven Fitzhugh Field and moves on to its fourth straight State Championship appearance with a 42-14 win against Ascension Catholic. Oak Grove beat Haynesville for the first time since 2001 with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers will try for their seventh state title next week against Homer. The Pelicans scored 38 unanswered points to defeat Mangham, 38-18.
11-year-old West Monroe boy donating snow cone stand proceeds to children in need during Christmas
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s Christmas time again and the Ark-La-Miss is experiencing the Christmas spirit with Christmas Parades, tree lighting ceremonies, and other holiday events. In West Monroe, La., an 11-year-old resident is planning to do his part by giving others the Christmas spirit. A couple of weeks ago, 11-year-old Cadeyn Williams, who […]
