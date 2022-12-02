ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Massachusetts sues company that filed to return N95 mask money

BOSTON — The Massachusetts attorney general's office has sued a company it alleges failed to reimburse the state nearly $3.5 million for hundreds of thousands of N95 masks it failed to deliver as promised early in the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the suit filed Monday in Suffolk Superior Court,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Road safety analysts put Mass. in 'danger' zone

BOSTON — Massachusetts is one of nine states in the country to rank in the lowest category for highway and roadway safety, partially because of its resistance to heightened seatbelt enforcement and use of ignition locks for all impaired driving offenders, a new report concluded. Advocates for Highway and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy