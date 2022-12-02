Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Bertucci's files for bankruptcy again, closes more Massachusetts, New Hampshire locations
NEWTON, Mass. — Bertucci's, the longtime Italian-themed restaurant which began in Massachusetts in the early 1980s, has filed for bankruptcy for a second time and has closed several Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. The closures of the locations come as the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in...
WCVB
Massachusetts sues company that filed to return N95 mask money
BOSTON — The Massachusetts attorney general's office has sued a company it alleges failed to reimburse the state nearly $3.5 million for hundreds of thousands of N95 masks it failed to deliver as promised early in the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the suit filed Monday in Suffolk Superior Court,...
WCVB
Road safety analysts put Mass. in 'danger' zone
BOSTON — Massachusetts is one of nine states in the country to rank in the lowest category for highway and roadway safety, partially because of its resistance to heightened seatbelt enforcement and use of ignition locks for all impaired driving offenders, a new report concluded. Advocates for Highway and...
WCVB
Hawaii activates National Guard as lava from Mauna Loa slowly inches closer to critical highway
Video above: Mauna Loa volcano eruption during sunrise. Officials in Hawaii have activated the state's National Guard to help in the response to the eruption of Mauna Loa, whose lava has been steadily oozing toward a critical highway for days. The fountains of lava that have been shooting from the...
WCVB
Proposed regulation could force some Massachusetts homeowners to replace septic systems
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is proposing creating a new type of nitrogen-sensitive area — something that could impact thousands of septic system homeowners across Cape Cod. The proposal aims to reduce the amount of nitrogen leaching into waterways, primarily from homes with septic...
WCVB
21 arrested in connection with 'Cocaine Cowboys' drug operation in Mass., DA says
LOWELL, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts say 21 people are in custody in connection with a large-scale drug trafficking operation in the Greater Lowell area that also included the trafficking of firearms. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said the arrests were made at multiple locations early Tuesday morning as...
WCVB
3 Rhode Island men caught stealing catalytic converters in Massachusetts, Braintree police say
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Several members of the Braintree Police Department are being recognized for apprehending three suspected catalytic converter thieves who may be connected to multiple thefts in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. In a post made on the department's Facebook page on Sunday, Braintree police said their dispatch received...
WCVB
Doctors deal with rise in flu cases amid shortage of medication for children
BOSTON — Doctors in Massachusetts say hospitals are not yet being overrun with influenza cases, but it is still very early in the season, and the state is already considered to be experiencing high flu activity by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to data from...
WCVB
Massachusetts, New England grocery stores ranked by consumer nonprofit
BOSTON — For the first time in four years, Boston Consumers' Checkbook is out with its grocery store rankings, and once again, the nonprofit watchdog group says there's a clear New England winner. A pound of Land O Lakes salted butter looks the same no matter what grocery store...
WCVB
With flu numbers surging, everyone, especially kids, urged to get flu shot
As flu cases spike across the country, hospitalizations are soaring and doctors are urging people to get flu shots, especially for children. “In the past decade, this is the earliest that it's started,” said Dr. Adrienne Randolph of Boston Children's Hospital about the flu season. The Centers for Disease...
WCVB
Here's who won this year's Massachusetts high school football Super Bowls
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The high school football season has come to an end in Massachusetts, with eight teams taking home a state championship trophy from the home of the New England Patriots. Gillette Stadium played host to all eight Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association football state championship games, known in...
Comments / 0