Read full article on original website
Related
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Yakira Chambers, 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Writer and Story Editor, Has Died at 42
After joining the writing team of NCIS: Hawai'i in 2021, Yakira Chambers was promoted to story editor in Season 2 when tragedy struck. The actress, who became a staff writer on the show after participating in the highly selective ViacomCBS Writers Mentoring Program, has died unexpectedly at the age of 42.
Harry and Meghan news - latest: Duke and Duchess of Sussex accept Ripple of Hope award ahead of Netflix series
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted the Ripple of Hope Award at the gala held by the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights in New York on Tuesday night (6 December).Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled via private jet from their home in California and were seen arriving in the city on Monday ahead of the event.They were honoured at the Manhattan gala alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their work “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.Meghan echoed Princess Kate’s Boston look with a custom white off-the-shoulder dress...
Get to Know Netflix's 'My Unorthodox Life' Star Robert Brotherton
Fans of My Unorthodox Life have really come to take a liking to Robert Brotherton, one of star Julia Hartt’s besties who has appeared on the Netflix reality series. Want to know more about Robert from My Unorthodox Life? Find out Robert Brotherton’s net worth and more about the Hartt Sphere here!
Will Fox's Out-of-Tune Country Music-Themed Drama Series 'Monarch' Get a Season 2?
A drama series about the "First Family of country music" may turn some people off, but the mere fact that Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma and Louise) stars as a gaudy, aging country star will surely win them back. Created by Melissa London Hilfers, the multigenerational family drama Monarch follows...
Johnny and Kate Have Been Through It In 'Firefly Lane' — Will They Get Back Together? (SPOILERS)
One of the storylines that fans of Firefly Lane have been anxiously awaiting some closure on is the relationship between Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) and Johnny Ryan (Ben Lawson). Season one of Firefly Lane ended with Johnny and Kate getting together in the 1980s and igniting a fierce romance. Article...
Devon Turnbull's Don Julio 1942 x OJAS Speakers Are Made for "Intentional Listening" (EXCLUSIVE)
Most times, when an artist partners with a brand, the relationship may seem forced, and the results are less than impressive. However, that is not the case when it comes to OJAS founder Devon Turnbull and his latest collaboration with Don Julio 1942. Devon recognized immediately that the way he...
Hulu's 'Back in the Groove' Hotel Looks Very Picturesque — Where Is It Located?
In case you’ve been MIA, Taye Diggs is the gentleman who helps Angela Bassett get her groove back in the 1998 film, How Stella Got Her Groove Back. So it makes sense that he’s the host of Hulu’s new dating show, Back in the Groove. Fans who...
Hold Up — Is Veronica From '90 Day: The Single Life' Dating Someone Else in the Franchise?
To some 90 Day Fiancé stars, the franchise is one big dating pool. And for the sake of drama, we aren't judging anyone for swapping partners or dating the relatives of co-stars. And now, after the first two parts of the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all for Season 3, fans have ideas about who Veronica's boyfriend is.
Report: Chelsea Expressed Interest In Yunus Musah
Chelsea are reportedly pondering a move for Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah.
Is Jordan Leaving 'All American'? We Sure Hope Not!
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of All American. It seems like only yesterday when we met the cast of All American in 2014. Now, the students at Beverly Hills High School are all grown up. Over the last several years, we’ve watched Spencer James (Daniel Ezra)...
The Ending of the Netflix Film ‘Troll’ Sets Up a Possible Sequel (SPOILERS)
We’ve got details on the ending of the Netflix movie Troll, so if you haven’t seen the Norwegian movie — which hit No. 1 in Netflix’s Top 10 just days after its release — beware of spoilers ahead!. Article continues below advertisement. In the movie,...
Lauren Spencer Smith Grooves Through the Good and Bad of Relationships in "Fingers Crossed"
If you're a fan of American Idol, then you might remember Lauren Spencer Smith's stint on the hit singing show back in 2020. The then-16-year-old wowed judges and fans alike, and has gone on to leverage that fame into a seriously impressive breakout musical career. Article continues below advertisement. Nowadays,...
A New Love Interest in 'Firefly Lane' Leaves Us Eager for the Next Installment
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Firefly Lane Season 2. There’s no story like the love story of two lifelong friends, which is why we can’t help but binge Firefly Lane’s newly released second season. The Netflix series captured us from the very beginning with its compelling friendship between Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke). But when a boy — Danny Diaz — enters, nothing stays simple.
Get the Tissues Ready! Where Can You Stream Queer Romcom 'Spoiler Alert'?
From Fire Island to Crush to Bros, it's clear that 2022 is the year of the mainstream gay rom-com. Well, the year has naturally seen a larger pool of straight rom-coms — i.e. Marry Me, The Lost City, Meet Cute, Moonshot, et cetera — but we'll take what we can get.
'Emily the Criminal' Arrives on Netflix This Week — Is It Based on a True Story?
In case you missed its theatrical run, you'll be able to stream the acclaimed film, Emily the Criminal on Netflix this week. The 2022 crime thriller stars Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation, Legion) as Emily Benetto, a woman who turns to the criminal underworld of Los Angeles to recover from debilitating debt and financial ruin.
Firefly Lane Season 2 Released Yesterday, Will There Be a Season 3?
Katherine Heigl and Kate Mularkey's drama and romance Netflix series, Firefly Lane, has an interesting story structure and a plotline that covers about thirty years. It juxtaposes glimpses of present events with flashbacks that explore different characters' perspectives, leaving us to wonder why Kate is so cold to Tully in the present, when, in the past, they were inseparable ever since Kate was there for Tully after she was assaulted at a party. With so much to explore, will there be a Firefly Lane season 3?
Is the Face of TikTok's Controversial "Jamal" Meme Dead? Here's the Scoop
Sociopolitical satire is one thing, but blatant racism? That's in an entirely different category. We know, your eyebrows are probably raised higher than the ceiling, but we'll explain. For those who don't know, TikTok's "Jamal" meme took the short-form content app by storm in October 2022 after creeping its way in during April of the same year.
What Is Julia Haart’s Job Now Since She Was Fired From Elite World Group?
Reality star Julia Haart of My Unorthodox Life made headlines in February 2022 when she was unceremoniously let go from her job at Elite World Group. The firing happened shortly after she separated from her second husband, Silvio Scaglia. Article continues below advertisement. But the reality diva is not someone...
Who Dies in the Final Season of 'Firefly Lane'? Here's What We Know
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 1 on Netflix. Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) and Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) thought they'd be friends forever when they bonded and growing up on Firefly Lane, and on the Netflix series of the same name. While it sounds like a sweet story if friendship, there's a major mystery running as a dark undercurrent throughout the series — what caused the end of Kate and Tully's friendship?
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
182K+
Followers
29K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0